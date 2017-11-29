The Q50, Q60, and Q70 models are absent for press week, but will return during the public days.

Look around the Infiniti stand at this year’s Los Angeles Auto Show and you’ll notice something: the company’s sedans and coupes are missing. That’s intentional. Talking to Randy Parker, vice president of Infiniti Americas, the brand’s big focus right now is its SUV range.

Passenger cars “may have hit rock bottom,” Parker says. And while the Q50 sedan represents a big chunk of Infiniti sales in the U.S., Parker says the company’s biggest opportunities for growth right now are in its SUV range. When asked about the future of the fullsize Q70 sedan, or expansion into other sedan segments, Parker declined to comment. A recent report allegedly confirmed a flagship sedan concept for the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, but whether or not that will enter production remains to be seen.

The new QX50 SUV makes its global debut here in Los Angeles, and it shares a stage with the three-row QX80 that was recently unveiled in Dubai. Infiniti is expecting great things from the QX50 in particular. The midsize premium SUV segment is booming right now, and the new QX50 brings new engine technology, great design, and a truly luxurious interior.

Parker says the Q50, Q60, and Q70 models will join the rest of the Infiniti lineup on stage when the L.A. Auto Show opens to the public this weekend. But for the media in attendance, Parker says the brand’s message is clear: SUVs are the bread and butter of Infiniti’s future.

 

2019 Infiniti QX50

2019 Infiniti QX50
Infiniti QX50

Infiniti QX50

