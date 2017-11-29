The 2018 Mazda6 wasn’t the only turbocharged vehicle from the Japanese automaker to debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show because the company also unveiled the final look for its thoroughly evolved RT-24P prototype racing coupe. The motorsport-spec machine will compete in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s 2018 season.

Mazda has been testing the updated RT-24P on track for several months at places like Hockenheim and Donington Park. The LA Auto Show marked its premiere in the competition livery that uses Mazda’s eye-catching Soul Red Crystal paint. It’s too soon to know about the RT-24P’s chances to be a race winner, but the coupe promises to be among the most beautiful machines on the circuit. The body features gorgeous lines that flow over the vehicle’s body, which make the coupe look quick even when sitting still. An angular air scoop in exposed carbon fiber creates a visual division with the otherwise smooth shape. Massive diffusers at the front and rear show that this Mazda is ready to compete.

The team has a crew of aces racing the RT-24P next season, including Jonathan Bomarito, Tristan Nuñez, Spencer Pigot, René Rast, Oliver Jarvis, and Harry Tincknell. Joest Racing knows a lot about creating a winning vehicle after 16 wins at Le Mans and 10 victories at the 12 Hours of Sebring.

Mazda withdrew the RT-24P from the last three races in the 2017 season because a new partnership with the motorsport experts at Joest Racing there was an opportunity for further engineering of the car. The revised model uses the same tub but features a variety of improvements, including a new rear end. The updated model makes at competition debut at the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona in January.