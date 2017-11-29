Just in time for the L.A. Auto Show, Mazda has given its already handsome 6 sedan a minor makeover. A slightly sharper look, both inside and out, and a more powerful turbocharged engine have been included for the 2018 model year. While the most significant changes come under the hood – the inclusion of a new turbocharged 2.5-liter engine should excite enthusiasts – there are a few updates to its look that should to be noted.

Fascia

Borrowing the Vision Coupe concept's "Mature Elegance" design language, the Mazda6 gains a sharper face with an updated grille. The new look accentuates depth, says the company, and gives the 6 a lower center of gravity and a wider stance. Standard LED headlights and integrated fog lamps further enhance the sharp design, while new 17-inch wheels come standard, and 19-inch wheel designs can be optioned.

Interior

The interior is completely new – though you may not be able to tell at first glance. Mazda has said that the only two components that carry over from the outgoing model are the steering wheel and a few small trim pieces. The dashboard has been stretched to accentuate the Mazda6’s sharp lines, and the inclusion of Sen wood, Nappa leather, and UltraSuede NU can be found on the doors, seats, and dashboard in the Signature models.

Paint

Trivial as it may seem, the Mazda6 adds two new paint colors. Soul Red Chrystal and Machine Gray Metallic join the model range for the first time, and can be had alongside a palette of other available paint options that carry over from the previous model year.

Engine

Of course, the biggest update comes under the hood. The aforementioned inclusion of the 2.5-liter turbocharged SkyActiv engine gives the Mazda6 more oomph, delivering 250 hp (186 kW) and 310 pound-feet of torque. That same engine made its debut in the CX-9 crossover earlier in the year, and comes with a standard SkyActiv-Drive automatic transmission. The six-speed manual is still available, but can only be optioned on the lower trim, non-turbocharged 2.5-liter SkyActiv engine.