Designed specifically for McLaren and optimized for use on the British brand's cars.
McLaren has joined forces with Pirelli to deliver a new winter wheel and tire package for the British manufacturer's Sports Series models. The package consists of four 14-spoke lightweight forged wheels in a so-called stealth finish, fitted with Pirelli MC Sottozero 3 winter tires
Developed for the McLaren Sports Series – the 540C, 570S, 570GT and new 570S Spider – the set comes readily assembled, allowing owners to fit the tires themselves for the winter months. Not only does it help when driving in the winter, but it also preseves "summer" wheels and tires, extending their life.
"Choosing the right type of tire to suit seasonal weather and road conditions should be a priority for every McLaren driver wanting to enjoy their car safely all-year round," said Carl Whipp, aftersales director at McLaren Automotive. "Regardless of whether winter tires are a legal requirement, having them ready and waiting on a second set of wheels will allow customers to switch to the optimum tire choice quickly and easily when winter arrives – which is why we have teamed up with our tire partner, Pirelli, to offer the McLaren Winter Wheels and Tires set exclusively through McLaren retailers."
Not all countries have a legal requirement to switch to winter tires when the temperatures drop, but even so, it is something that is advised. The Pirelli MC Sottozero 3 tires included in the package are branded with the MC, showing that they are designed specifically for McLaren and are optimized for use on the British brand's cars.
The tires work well in both wet and dry conditions, and McLaren and Pirelli suggest using winter tires when the ambient temperature drops below 44 degrees Fahrenheit (7 degrees Celsuis). Using winter tires improves braking distances in poor conditions too – in comparison with using summer tires in the wrong conditions, Pirelli says the stopping distance of a McLaren Sports Series car is reduced by 10 percent in wet conditions and by up to 20 percent on snowy roads.
The McLaren Winter Wheels and Tires set is available now from McLaren dealers in the UK, Europe, and North America.
Source: McLaren
McLaren and Pirelli create winter tires for Sports Series cars
- Lightweight forged alloy wheel and winter tyre set for McLaren Sports Series cars now available
- McLaren-approved Pirelli MC Sottozero 3 winter tyres provide better grip and braking in adverse conditions when temperatures drop below 7 degrees Celsius
- Having an additional set of wheels fitted with winter tyres allows drivers to quickly change between tyre types, according to legislative or seasonal requirements
McLaren, the British creator of luxury sports and super cars, has paired with its tyre partner, Pirelli to deliver a new winter wheel and tyre package for McLaren Sports Series models.
The McLaren Winter Wheels and Tyres set consists of four, 14-spoke Lightweight Forged wheels in Stealth finish, fitted with Pirelli MC Sottozero 3 winter tyres and incorporating the McLaren tyre pressure monitoring system.
Developed by McLaren and Pirelli engineers specifically for the McLaren Sports Series family – the 540C, 570S, 570GT and new 570S Spider – the set comes fully assembled and ready to fit, allowing owners to swap quickly and easily to winter tyres and enjoy their McLaren to the full throughout the colder months. Having a second set of wheels to combat the worst of the salt and other winter road debris also protects ‘summer wheels’, as well of course as extending the life of the tyres fitted.
“Choosing the right type of tyre to suit seasonal weather and road conditions should be a priority for every McLaren driver wanting to enjoy their car safely all-year round,” commented Carl Whipp, Aftersales Director, McLaren Automotive. “Regardless of whether winter tyres are a legal requirement, having them ready and waiting on a second set of wheels will allow customers to switch to the optimum tyre choice quickly and easily when winter arrives – which is why we have teamed up with our tyre partner, Pirelli, to offer the McLaren Winter Wheels and Tyres set exclusively through McLaren Retailers.”
Even in countries where winter tyres are not a seasonal legal requirement, fitting them is a wise move in cold, wet weather or if snow is a possibility. Pirelli MC Sottozero 3 tyres are branded with the ‘MC’ seal of approval and designed specifically for McLaren fitment to deliver optimal grip and control in adverse conditions. With a tread pattern that has a high drainage level reducing the chance of hydroplaning, the tyres provide maximum possible grip. They are effective on wet and dry roads when temperatures are low but not necessarily at freezing point; as a guide, once the ambient temperature regularly drops below 7 degrees Celsius (44 degrees Fahrenheit), both McLaren and Pirelli recommend the use of winter tyres.
Braking performance in poor road and weather conditions can also be significantly improved by fitting winter tyres. In comparison to summer tyres, the Pirelli MC Sottozero 3 could reduce the cold-weather stopping distance of a McLaren Sports Series car by 10% in wet conditions and by up to 20% on snowy roads.
The McLaren Winter Wheels and Tyres set is available now from McLaren Retailers in the UK, Europe and North America. McLaren owners who want to drive their Sports Series car all year round but do not wish to purchase an additional set of wheels can of course choose to have winter tyres fitted to the wheels already on the car and revert to alternative tyres when spring arrives.