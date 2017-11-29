McLaren has joined forces with Pirelli to deliver a new winter wheel and tire package for the British manufacturer's Sports Series models. The package consists of four 14-spoke lightweight forged wheels in a so-called stealth finish, fitted with Pirelli MC Sottozero 3 winter tires

Developed for the McLaren Sports Series – the 540C, 570S, 570GT and new 570S Spider – the set comes readily assembled, allowing owners to fit the tires themselves for the winter months. Not only does it help when driving in the winter, but it also preseves "summer" wheels and tires, extending their life.

"Choosing the right type of tire to suit seasonal weather and road conditions should be a priority for every McLaren driver wanting to enjoy their car safely all-year round," said Carl Whipp, aftersales director at McLaren Automotive. "Regardless of whether winter tires are a legal requirement, having them ready and waiting on a second set of wheels will allow customers to switch to the optimum tire choice quickly and easily when winter arrives – which is why we have teamed up with our tire partner, Pirelli, to offer the McLaren Winter Wheels and Tires set exclusively through McLaren retailers."

Not all countries have a legal requirement to switch to winter tires when the temperatures drop, but even so, it is something that is advised. The Pirelli MC Sottozero 3 tires included in the package are branded with the MC, showing that they are designed specifically for McLaren and are optimized for use on the British brand's cars.

The tires work well in both wet and dry conditions, and McLaren and Pirelli suggest using winter tires when the ambient temperature drops below 44 degrees Fahrenheit (7 degrees Celsuis). Using winter tires improves braking distances in poor conditions too – in comparison with using summer tires in the wrong conditions, Pirelli says the stopping distance of a McLaren Sports Series car is reduced by 10 percent in wet conditions and by up to 20 percent on snowy roads.

The McLaren Winter Wheels and Tires set is available now from McLaren dealers in the UK, Europe, and North America.

Source: McLaren