The Los Angeles Auto Show may be all over the news these days, but there’s something just as interesting going on in Crewe where Bentley has just unveiled the Continental GT First Edition. Billed as being the “ultimate expression of the legendary grand tourer,” the first special version based on the new generation adds some nice touches as well as more standard equipment.

First things first. It gets the fancy rotating display and that means owners will be able to choose whether they want to see the 12.3-inch touchscreen display or opt for a more classic look with three analog dials. When the biturbo 6.0-liter W12 engine is not running, the rotating display switches to a veneer-only fascia to perfectly blend in with the high-end wood applied across the dashboard.

Speaking of veneers, there are no less than four to choose from: Liquid Amber, Tamo Ash, Dark Fiddleback, and Dark Stained Madrona. Regardless of the one you go for, all are combined with Grand Black, which will be exclusive to the First Edition. Illuminated sills with “Bentley” lettering and unique 22-inch wheels make this Continental GT a bit more special than the others.

There are also several Union Flag accents noticeable inside and out, such as on the front fenders and on the dashboard on the passenger’s side. To sweeten the pot, Bentley will throw in extra kit as standard, like park assist, pedestrian warning, and traffic sign recognition. At an additional cost, the 650-watt sound system can be replaced by a Bang & Olufsen 1,500-watt setup or a more expensive 2,200-watt Naim system.

The company isn’t saying for the moment how many cars it will make, but it does mention this configuration has been “curated by the award-winning Bentley design team.”

Source: Bentley