A discreet Union Flag motif highlights the model's roots.
The Los Angeles Auto Show may be all over the news these days, but there’s something just as interesting going on in Crewe where Bentley has just unveiled the Continental GT First Edition. Billed as being the “ultimate expression of the legendary grand tourer,” the first special version based on the new generation adds some nice touches as well as more standard equipment.
First things first. It gets the fancy rotating display and that means owners will be able to choose whether they want to see the 12.3-inch touchscreen display or opt for a more classic look with three analog dials. When the biturbo 6.0-liter W12 engine is not running, the rotating display switches to a veneer-only fascia to perfectly blend in with the high-end wood applied across the dashboard.
Speaking of veneers, there are no less than four to choose from: Liquid Amber, Tamo Ash, Dark Fiddleback, and Dark Stained Madrona. Regardless of the one you go for, all are combined with Grand Black, which will be exclusive to the First Edition. Illuminated sills with “Bentley” lettering and unique 22-inch wheels make this Continental GT a bit more special than the others.
There are also several Union Flag accents noticeable inside and out, such as on the front fenders and on the dashboard on the passenger’s side. To sweeten the pot, Bentley will throw in extra kit as standard, like park assist, pedestrian warning, and traffic sign recognition. At an additional cost, the 650-watt sound system can be replaced by a Bang & Olufsen 1,500-watt setup or a more expensive 2,200-watt Naim system.
The company isn’t saying for the moment how many cars it will make, but it does mention this configuration has been “curated by the award-winning Bentley design team.”
(Crewe, 29 November 2017) Bentley Motors has created an exclusive First Edition of the all-new Continental GT. This ultimate expression of the Grand Tourer represents the pinnacle of Bentley craftsmanship, handcrafted and designed in Great Britain.
Exquisitely appointed, the interior specification of the Bentley Continental GT First Edition has been painstakingly curated by the Bentley design team. The new model combines all the finest features available on the third generation Continental GT, brought together to create the most luxurious Grand Tourer ever produced.
A stunning showcase of technology and design, the First Edition includes the unique Bentley Rotating Display. This system enables the driver to seamlessly switch between three different fascia panels to suit the mood of the cabin. The default 12.3” touchscreen can be substituted with a more classically styled instrument display if preferred; one that features three analogue dials. When the engine is off, the third veneer-only face is displayed for an uninterrupted flow of wood right across the dashboard.
Customers can choose from one of four unique Dual Veneers for the dashboard fascia. These beautiful wood options include Tamo Ash, Liquid Amber, Dark Stained Madrona and Dark Fiddleback Eucalyptus, always combined with Grand Black, which is exclusive to the First Edition.
These exceptional finishes help create the impression of even more space inside an already sumptuous cabin, and complement a striking interior design that is beautifully enhanced by mood lighting and illuminated sills emblazoned with ‘Bentley’, visible when opening the doors.
Mirroring the performance of the new Grand Tourer’s 6.0-litre, twin turbocharged W12 TSI engine; the Mulliner Driving Specification is also included with the First Edition. This driver-focused collection adds drilled alloy foot pedals, jewel-finish oil and filler caps, and unique, 22” wheels, available in bright paint, black and hand polished or fully polished finishes.
The specification is complemented by diamond-in-diamond quilt pattern on seats, door panels and rear quarter panels, all featuring a unique contrast stitch only available with the First Edition.
Other key additions to the ultimate list of standard equipment include the City Specification and Touring Specification, with features such as park assist, pedestrian warning and traffic sign recognition. The Bentley 650 watts audio system can be upgraded with either the Bang & Olufsen system of 1500 watts, or for the true audiophile the top-of-the-range Naim audio system with 2200 watts.
Discreet Union Flag First Edition badging throughout the interior and exterior of the Continental GT identify the car’s exceptional credentials, in addition to a unique Union Flag tread plate plaque.