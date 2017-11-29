Fresh after getting a first look at the new Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 convertible in Los Angeles, the folks at Corvette Forum may have dug up some delectable information on its mid-engine C8 successor. Forum user rsinor leaked a market analysis document from IHS Markit that talked about engine production through 2024, listing three different mills displacing 4.2 liters, 5.5 liters, and 6.2 liters. From there, forum member elegant whipped out a calculator to run some of the horsepower numbers mentioned. It’s speculative of course, but it paints a convincing picture of what might be coming our way. And if the numbers are right, oh boy is this going to be good.

The report breaks down the Corvette as Y1 – the current front-engined car, and Y2, the forthcoming mid-engined model. The report shows 6.2-liter V8 production for Y1 continuing through 2021, with the 4.2-liter and 5.5-liter production for Y2 starting in 2019 and running through 2024. This would support the rumors that C7 and C8 Corvette production will be concurrent for a few years.

From there comes the number crunching and speculation about which engine will go where. It would seem the 6.2-liter engine is secured to the C7 but there’s also talk that it could be the base mill for the C8, at least in the early years. The 4.2-liter and 5.5-liter engines show smaller production runs, suggesting they would be found in specialty models like say, a Z06 or ZR1.

The really cool bit of information is that the maximum horsepower mentioned in the report is 850. Yeah, 850 hp, which is assumed to come from the 5.5-liter engine fitted with a pair of turbochargers. If you cut that up into horsepower-per-liter and apply it to the 4.2-liter engine, you get in the neighborhood of 650. The Corvette’s future looks very fast, indeed.

This is, of course, all based on engine production figures. But it lines up pretty well with the other rumors we’ve been hearing. C7 Corvette production with the old-school 6.2-liter pushrod mill through 2021, with the C8 entering the scene for 2019. We like it.

We’re expecting Chevrolet to reveal the new C8 Corvette soon. The next few months should be very exciting

Source: Corvette Forum