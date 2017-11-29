In what seems to be a never-ending teaser campaign, the Lamborghini Urus is back in yet another video. Thankfully, this time around it’s substantially more revealing as the annoying camouflage has finally been removed to show the production skin of Sant’Agata Bolognese’s long-awaited third raging bull in the lineup.

Meeting its predecessor, the LM002 a.k.a. “Rambo Lambo,” the Lamborghini Urus is showing off some of its design details, such as the appearance of the headlights and taillights. We also get the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the roof-mounted spoiler and there seems to be a spoiler lip on the trunk lid as well. With the arrival of the SUV, you could say Lamborghini is downsizing considering that “V8” badge briefly shown in the attached clip. It refers to a biturbo 4.0-liter with eight cylinders whereas the Huracan and Aventador have a V10 and a V12, respectively.

We already know pretty much everything you would want to know about the Urus, from the 650 horsepower and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) output to its curb weight of about 4,750 pounds (2,154 kilograms). It will boast the largest brakes ever fitted onto a production car and will be optionally available with wheels up to 23 inches in size. All that power will be channeled to both axles via an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox (with torque converter), while four-wheel steering is on the menu as well.

In terms of performance, Lamborghini says the Urus will need 3.7 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill, but a journalist has managed to do it considerably quicker, in just 3.59 seconds as per a Vbox data logger. Wondering about its top speed? Wonder no more as the “Super SUV” as it’s being described by its creator will hit more than 188 mph (303 kph).

The long-awaited full reveal will take place on Monday at home in Italy.