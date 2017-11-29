Introduced a little over a year ago as a concept during the Los Angeles Auto Show, the Jaguar I-Pace has been caught by the spy camera once again undergoing final testing. A total of three near-production prototypes have been spotted up close, but only the one with the license plate ending in “NUH” has managed to grab our attention.

Not only is it missing the front grille, but it also lacks the cap on the front fender where the charging port is located. In addition, the handle belonging to the driver’s door is also MIA, while the rear end is plastered with a lot of black duct tape. It’s there either to hold the camouflage in place or to conceal something that Jaguar doesn’t want us to see. We’re leaning towards the former considering that particular I-Pace isn’t in the best condition as the camouflage appears to be peeling off to reveal small sections of the production body.

There’s not much of a mystery regarding the exterior design as it will remain pretty much faithful to the namesake concept. It should be a similar story with the interior cabin, which our spies managed to grab on camera back in August.

Not only will the appearance stay pretty much the same, but also the technical specifications. It means motivation will be provided by two electric motors developing a combined output of around 400 horsepower and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of instant torque. The production-ready Jaguar I-Pace will have all-wheel drive and is expected to use a large battery pack with a capacity of 90 kWh for the range-topping version, good for 220 miles (354 kilometers) in the EPA test cycle or 310 miles (500 km) in Europe’s New European Driving Cycle. Needless to say, all of these numbers might change on the production model.

Considering Jaguar hasn’t brought the I-Pace to L.A., chances are the fully electric SUV will debut at the beginning of next year during the Detroit Auto Show, with the European debut set for Geneva a couple of months later.

Photos: Automedia, CarPix