Speaking before workforce at the last works meeting in Wolfsburg for 2017, Matthias Müller, Chairman of the Volkswagen Group Board of Management, and Chairman of the Group and General Works Council, Bernd Osterloh, today took stock of a challenging year. On behalf of the entire Board of Management, Müller thanked all 630,000 employees worldwide in his speech for their dedication, loyalty and readiness to support the changes initiated. "2017 was a good year for the Volkswagen Group. It is the year Volkswagen shifted back onto the offensive," said CEO Müller. Osterloh made clear that the progress made is owed to employees, something which earned them "the highest respect."

The Volkswagen Group has made positive changes in many areas since TOGETHER – Strategy 2025 was presented. This was underscored by Chairman of the Volkswagen Group Board of Management, Matthias Müller, in his speech in Hall 11 of the Wolfsburg plant: "We have breathed life into our strategy, launching hands-on projects to implement it and breaking new ground in many areas. Above all, we presented Roadmap E, our roadmap for the electric age, and demonstrated how we want to make e-mobility attainable for all." Volkswagen plans to bring out more than 50 electric vehicles by 2025 and launch at least one electrified variant for each and every one of the 300 Group models by 2030.

Bernd Osterloh, Chairman of the Group and General Works Council, likewise gave a positive review of activities in 2017. He recalled the successes in implementing the Future Pact. "Given the impending upheavals in the automotive industry, the Works Council delivered on its responsibilities and together we forged the Future Pact. We are reaping the successes of the Future Pact today. Efficiency gains of €1.9 billion have been achieved so far. Volkswagen is also well on track with regard to partial early retirement. Over 8,000 colleagues have taken up the option of a partial early retirement agreement."

The Company is also racing into the future with regard to autonomous driving – such as with the Sedric, which is the center of attention at international motor shows. Group subsidiary MOIA is likewise making huge strides toward market readiness in the development of new mobility solutions, with a matching car model to be presented to the public in the near future. "Despite the diesel crisis, we have kept our sights firmly fixed on the future – not just with a view to tomorrow's focus areas, but also with regard to the vehicles and technologies with which we earn our money today and will continue doing so for many years to come," said Müller.

"In a great team effort," Volkswagen has successfully repositioned itself, made improvements in many areas, and tackled the major challenges confronting the Company in this difficult phase of its corporate history "with tremendous resolve and determination," said Hans Dieter Pötsch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

"First and foremost, we have worked to improve ourselves over the past two years, and continue to do so today. We have embedded the issues of culture, compliance and integrity at the core of our enterprise," Pötsch added. "We are already a different company today and will continue to change – with our new Group strategy based on central values and fair play," said Pötsch.

The end of crisis mode and a partial return to normality is also reflected in the recently adopted Planning Round 66, explained Müller: "For the first time since 2014, we have embraced a five-year plan, laying down the roadmap for products, plants and investment through to 2022." In the years ahead, the Company will invest more than €34 billion in e-mobility, autonomous driving, digitalization and new mobility services.

"The Supervisory Board has approved billions in investment for the Volkswagen brand in new products and in our plants. This means our future is secure – regardless of whether it is under electric or conventional propulsion. We will hold our own in the vanguard of the automotive industry," said Osterloh, announcing €3 billion in investment at the main plant in Wolfsburg. This includes funding for tooling up for the new Golf 8 and for implementing a new design center in Technical Development.

Thanking the workforce for their commitment despite the headwind, Osterloh said: "Volkswagen is moving forward again after the diesel crisis thanks to the hard work of its employees. That earns them the highest respect."

Despite excellent unit sales figures, a robust financial situation and an expected record in 2017, Group CEO Müller cautioned against excessive euphoria while making clear that the successes are no cause for self-satisfaction. "There are still major challenges and the diesel crisis is not yet overcome. We cannot allow ourselves to let up half-way there. We must continue to question ourselves and drive further change at Volkswagen. Only then can we join together in mastering the challenges that still lie ahead of us."



About the Group: The Volkswagen Group, with its headquarters in Wolfsburg, is one of the world's leading automobile manufacturers and the largest carmaker in Europe. The Group comprises twelve brands from seven European countries: Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, SEAT, SKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Scania and MAN. The Group operates 120 production plants in 20 European countries and a further 11 countries in the Americas, Asia and Africa. Every weekday, more than 610,000 employees worldwide produce around 42,000 vehicles, and work in vehicle-related services or other fields of business. The Volkswagen Group sells its vehicles in 153 countries. With its "TOGETHER – Strategy 2025" future program, the Volkswagen Group is paving the way for the biggest change process in its history: the realignment of one of the best carmakers to become a globally leading provider of sustainable mobility.