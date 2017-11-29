If the Range Rover SVAutobiography and the Bentley Bentayga do not have what it takes to quench your thirst for an SUV that oozes luxury, you will have to wait a little bit as 2018 will be the year when Rolls-Royce will finally join the party. Caught roaming the streets of Munich in Germany with less disguise than ever before, the Cullinan is showing more of its production body as well as the design of its headlights and taillights.

Rolls-Royce’s superb Spirit of Ecstasy ornament remained concealed within the tall hood housing the mighty 6.75-liter V12 engine equipped with a pair of turbochargers good for 563 horsepower and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque in the new Phantom. Like you would expect to see on a Rolls-Royce, there are coach doors, which are now slightly more visible thanks to the slimmer swirly disguise. By the looks of it, the Cullinan will feature a split tailgate to boost practicality.

With the company’s CEO Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes recently criticizing the Volkswagen Group for its Bentley Bentayga being nothing more than a camouflaged Audi Q7, it can only mean the Cullinan will be more than just a luxed-up BMW X7. It will ride on Rolls-Royce’s own “Architecture of Luxury” platform that made its debut with the aforementioned Phantom and will underpin all new models from now on.

The render above should prove to be quite accurate as not only is it based on one of our previous spy shots, but it’s also influenced by the new Phantom. It remains a mystery at this point when Rolls-Royce is going to unveil the Cullinan, but it’s safe to say that when it will eventually premiere, it will become the most expensive SUV the automotive world has ever seen.

Photos: Automedia