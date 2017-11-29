We are getting closer and closer to the full reveal of Hyundai’s second generation of the Veloster and there’s a good chance we will get to see it in January at the Detroit Auto Show. Meanwhile, the company has dropped a few teaser images in South Korea to build up the suspense until the premiere of its quirky hatchback. All of the cars have been covered in a colorful wrap and while you can’t see it properly, the asymmetrical door configuration has been retained.

The overall shape hasn’t gone through any drastic changes, but the new Veloster appears to have a sharper design with an emphasis on sportiness. On a personal note, the rear end already looks much better compared to the odd derriere of the outgoing model. Judging by those big alloy wheels and the red brake calipers, Hyundai is teasing the hotter Turbo version set to be positioned between the regular model and the range-topping N.

The Veloster Turbo featured here at the Inje Speedway in Gangwon Province, South Korea is expected to retain the turbocharged 1.6-liter gasoline engine with somewhere in the region of 200 horsepower. It will be channeled to the front wheels through a standard six-speed manual gearbox or an optional seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. As for the entry-level car, logic tells us it will get the naturally aspirated 2.0-liter mill with 161 hp as seen in the Elantra GT.

Should you want to go all out, the Veloster N is likely to use the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine inherited from the i30 N in which it develops a healthy 271 horsepower in the highest specification. Spy photos - such as the ones above - have shown the N model will also have a more aggressive body with big air vents, large rear wing, even bigger wheels, and a pair of fat exhaust tips.

Don’t get too excited just yet as we have a feeling the Veloster N won’t be shown right away. Instead, Hyundai will likely unveil the base and Turbo models first, with the range topper due later in 2018.

Source: Hyundai