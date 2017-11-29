Hide press release Show press release

Adventurers Get More Cargo Space with Lexus’ New Two-Row Version of LX 570



• 15 Percent More Cargo Space

• New Mono-Spec Trim Level with Extensive Luxury Content

• Full-Capability Chassis for Off-Road Driving

• Advanced Suspension Control for Exceptional On-Road Smoothness

• Enform Safety Connect and Service Connect Complimentary for 10 Years

• 383-Horsepower V8

• 7,000-Pound Towing Capacity

LOS ANGELES – Nov. 29, 2017 – Less will certainly mean more to some Lexus LX 570 customers for 2018, as

the brand augments the traditional three-row model with a new two-row version designed to carry more cargo for any

adventure while pampering five people onboard. With a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of

$84,980*, a new mono-spec trim level gives customers added value and the luxury of simply choosing exterior and

interior colors.



For more than two decades, the full-capability Lexus LX has excelled at combining authentic, rugged go-anywhere

capability and high towing capacity with the brand’s renowned luxury and smooth on-road demeanor. Until now, the

LX has been offered exclusively as a three-row luxury utility vehicle with seating for up to eight. When some customers



indicated they did not use the third row and expressed a preference for more interior cargo space, Lexus responded.

Such customers, including smaller families, empty nesters and multiple-vehicle households, are more likely to travel with fewer passengers but more carry-on gear. Among the activities they enjoy are skiing, cycling, kayaking and golf, along with such hobbies as nature photography and antique collecting. Some also wanted more versatility for carrying their dogs.



Without the third row seat, the new LX 570 two-row model offers 50.5 cu. ft. of carrying space behind the middle row,

versus 44.7 cu. ft. for the three-row model. For added versatility, the LX 570 two-row features a standard roof rack

with rails.



One Comprehensive Trim Level

Lexus will offer the new 2018 LX 570 two-row model in a mono-spec trim level, a change that enhances customer

value by making ordering a vehicle as easy as choosing the exterior and interior colors. The two-row model features the same standard luxury equipment as in the three-row model, including leather-trimmed interior, four-zone automatic

climate control, power tailgate, moonroof and 20-inch wheels.

Standard Intuitive Park Assist and Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert helps to enhance visibility in a

variety of situations where the driver might not be able to see potential hazards. The standard Panoramic View Monitor gives the driver “extra eyes” where it’s impossible to see, viewing the surrounding terrain when off-roading and helping view the area around the vehicle (sides, front and rear) when maneuvering in tight spaces.The camera projects the image to the 12.3-inch Navigation screen, which can show several view combinations to help aid the driver. The system makes an invaluable assistant when hitching and maneuvering a trailer.



With Lexus Enform Remote (complimentary for the first year of ownership), the LX 570 owner can remotely view and

control certain aspects of the vehicle using a mobile app for iOS and Android devices. The app can lock or unlock the

doors, remote-start or stop the engine or climate control, locate the vehicle in a parking lot, set up guest driver monitor

and more.



For peace of mind on every drive, Lexus Enform Safety Connect (complimentary for the first 10years of ownership)

provides emergency calling capability to Lexus Enform response centers, which are available 24/7/365. Lexus

Service Connect (complimentary for the first 10years of ownership) can relay the vehicle’s service needs, allowing the

customer set up push reminders and alerts.



The standard subscription-free Lexus Enform App Suite provides voice-enabled apps that let you search the internet

for local listings, stream music, check fuel prices and much more. Lexus Enform Destination Assist (complimentary for

the first year of ownership) offers convenient 24-hour access to live destination assist.

Powerful Style, Powerful Performance

In all other respects, the 2018 Lexus LX 570 two-row remains the same stylish, highly capable, impeccably luxurious

SUV as its three-row sibling. Wearing the bold Lexus signature spindle grille that’s framed by elegant satin chrome trim and flanked by triple-beam LED headlamps, the LX 570 makes an unforgettable entrance in any setting. A three-spoke wood-rimmed steering wheel is a classic touch. Modern meets timeless in the analog clock, which sits in a

housing carved from a single ingot of aluminum and featuring LED indicators. GPS functionality adjusts the time zone.

The LX 570 can also make an unforgettable exit, too, thanks to a 5.7-liter V8 engine that produces 383 horsepower

and 403 lb.-ft. of peak torque. The 8-speed automatic transmission shifts with famous Lexus refinement. This is a hardworking team, helping to equip the LX 570 with a 7,000 lb. towing capacity using the standard integrated tow hitch

receiver. Critically, the powerhouse V8 produces 90 percent of its peak torque at a low 2,200 rpm, further burnishing

the vehicle’s towing capability.



The LX 570 also gives the driver the luxury of prioritizing comfort or agility simply by turning the Drive Mode Select

dial on the center console. The system settings affect powertrain and suspension responses, including the Adaptive

Variable Suspension (AVS), which continually adjusts shock absorber damping rates while driving, ensuring optimal

comfort even as the road surface changes.



Standard Lexus Safety System+

The 2018 LX 570 two-row features the same safety technology as the three-row model, including 10 airbags and the

Lexus Safety System+ with Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert (LDA),

Intelligent High-Beam headlamps and All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. The latter uses a combination of

millimeter-wave radar and a front-facing camera to maintain a preset distance from a vehicle traveling ahead. PCS is

designed to warn the driver of a possible collision and is designed to initiate automatic braking with Brake Assist if

necessary.



LDA uses a camera to monitor visible lane markings, and if it senses the vehicle is drifting from the lane, it is designed to convey audio-visual alerts and vibrate the steering wheel to attract the driver’s attention. IHB adjusts high-and lowbeam illumination automatically when it detects oncoming traffic or the taillights of a vehicle traveling in front.



Ready for Anything

Incorporating decades of expertise in full-capability chassis engineering, the Lexus LX570 is built by attaching a robust

welded unitized body to a separate box-section ladder frame. This construction allows the LX 570 to take a pounding

off-road and yet also sets the foundation for a poised and smooth on-pavement ride. A Torsen®

limited-slip locking center differential provides full-time four-wheel drive, splitting torque 40:60 under normal driving conditions. The differential responds on the move to changing conditions, automatically adjusting the torque distribution as necessary.



For driving over challenging off-road surfaces, the driver can lock the center differential.

The four-wheel Active Traction Control system (A-TRAC) helps to control wheel slip, and, using the Multi-Terrain

Select system, the driver can match A-TRAC’s performance to the prevailing conditions. Selectable modes include

Rock, Rock and Dirt, Mogul, Loose Rock, and Mud and Sand. The transmission’s driver-selectable low range provides

low-speed crawling capability for handling steep off-road hills and uneven terrain.Low-range capability gets support

from Crawl Control with Turn Assist, Hill-start Assist Control and Variable Gear Ratio Steering.



Multimedia Maven

The LX 570 is an ideal vehicle for getting away from it all while still remaining informed, entertained and connected.A

12.3-inch display with Remote Touch Interface heads a list of multimedia and connectivity features. Navigation offers

full-screen map capability and can be split into three sections to display different functions, such as navigation, audio and climate control information.



The Remote Touch Interface controller operates climate control, audio, phone, navigation and more. iPhone® users

enjoy the convenience of using Siri® Eyes Free Mode, which enables song selection from iTunes®, provides turn-by-turn navigation through Apple Maps, and much more. No matter the source or genre, music will sound powerful and clean through the standard nine-speaker Lexus Premium Audio system. Play from iPod® /USB connectivity, HD Radio™ with iTunes® tagging, streamed music via Bluetooth® and, yes, even CDs.



Vehicle Details

Engine/Transmission/Drivetrain/Performance

• 5.7-liter V8 produces 383 horsepower and 403 lb.-ft. peak torque.

• Electronically controlled 8-speed automatic transmission with adaptive shift technology.

• Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) helps provide additional control for off-road driving by helping to keep the

vehicle from rolling back when transitioning from the brake to the gas pedal on a steep incline or slippery

surface.



Chassis/Body/Suspension/Tires/Brakes

• Body-on-frame construction provides ruggedness and durability for challenging driving conditions, along with

impressive ride isolation characteristics and 7,000 lbs. maximum towing capability.

• Active Height Control (AHC) system lowers the chassis by about three inches for easy vehicle entry and exit

and returns automatically to its normal height when the vehicle begins to accelerate.

• 20-inch alloy wheels and 285/50R20 tires.

• Multi-terrain Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) determines road-surface conditions and automatically optimizes

lock-up control, selecting the suitable ABS profile for on- and off-road driving surfaces.

• Brake Assist (BA) provides auxiliary force to assist driver during emergency braking.

• Crawl Control feature provides optimum throttle and brake modulation when maneuvering over rough,

uneven or difficult terrain.

• Turn Assist helps tighten the vehicle’s turning circle by adding more brake force to the inside rear wheel.

Safety/Security

• 10 standard airbags, including driver- and front-passenger knee airbags, front and second-row seat-mounted

side airbags in the outboard seating positions, and roll-sensing side curtain airbags that cover both seating

rows.

• Active Front Headrests move upward and forward in the event of certain low speed rear-end collisions when

the force of the occupant's body is applied to the seat back.

Luxury/Comfort/Convenience



• 14-way power adjustable driver’s seat includes dual-function lumbar and cushion extender; 12-way power

front passenger’s seat features lumbar adjustment.

• Easy Access system automatically retracts the steering wheel and moves the driver’s seat rearward when the

ignition is switched off; both return to their preset memory positions the next time the driver is seated and starts

the ignition.

• The 40/20/40 split, power-sliding second-row seat slides forward and aft 3.5 inches for passenger comfort

and cargo storage versatility. Folding the seatbacks increases total cargo space to 50.5 cu. ft.

• Split rear tailgate design features a power upper door, while the bottom section raises and lowers with minimal

effort.

Connected Technologies

The 2018 Lexus “Model” offers five available Enform services for enhanced convenience:

• Complimentary now for the first ten years, Lexus Enform Safety Connect includes an Emergency Assistance

Button (SOS), Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification, and Stolen Vehicle Notification. The

Lexus Enform response center operates 24/7/365.

• Lexus Enform Service Connect (complimentary 10-year subscription now included), enables the LS to send

alerts for specific factory recommended maintenance, simultaneously alerting a preferred Lexus retailer.

• With Lexus Enform Remote (one-year trial subscription included), the customer can remotely view and

control certain aspects of the vehicle using a mobile app for iOS and Android devices. Once registered, the

app can operate remote door lock/unlock; remote stop/start for the engine and climate control; vehicle

finder, guest driver monitor, and more.

• The complimentary Lexus EnformApp Suite app offer access to favorite mobile applications through the

vehicle’s center console display, including Pandora®, iHeartRadio, Slacker and Yelp.

• Lexus Enform Destination Assist (complimentary for one year) acts as an in-car personal concierge, providing

directions and destinations delivered by a live agent.



Warranty

• 48 months/50,000 miles basic limited warranty with roadside assistance for 48months/unlimited miles.

• 72 months/70,000 miles powertrain and restraint system coverage.

• 72 months corrosion perforation protection coverage, regardless of mileage.

*MSRP does not include a delivery, processing and handling fee of $1,195.



# # #



About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury

lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two

luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the

needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold

through 238 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With five models incorporating Lexus Hybrid

Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers six F SPORT models and two F performance models.