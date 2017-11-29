There’s a new four-door king of the ‘ring, and it comes from Jaguar. Remember a few weeks ago when we spied the supercar-killing XE SV Project 8 attacking the Nürburgring? It was indeed hunting for a record, and in that mission it was a success. In fact, it was a smashing success, lapping the Green Hell in 7 minutes 21.23 seconds – a full 11 seconds ahead of the previous four-door champ, the not-at-all diminutive Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.

Of course, we’re speaking about production cars here – Subaru turned a sub 7-minute time in a specially prepared WRX STi earlier this year, but with rally-spec equipment and 600 horsepower it was far from the production-spec Type RA it represented. For that fact, we suspect Alfa Romeo may have a similar argument to make against the Project 8, which will be far more exclusive than the top-tier Giulia with only 300 copies slated for production.

It will also be considerably more expensive, as rumors of a near-$200,000 sticker price are correct. Specifically, Jaguar says the Project 8 will start at $187,500 in the United States, and that doesn’t include $995 in destination and various other charges. By comparison, that same figure would buy two Giulia Quadrifoglios with enough left over to probably find 11 seconds worth of modifications.

We say this not to downplay the XE SV Project 8 – 7:21 in a freaking production sedan is mind-blowing and awesome in every way. It blasts through Kesselchen at 150 mph and nabs 180 before wigging under hard braking to nab the last few Nordschleife corners – a testament to both the car and the driver. But whereas the Project 8 will likely be a car-never-seen that spends its time indoors in coveted vehicle collections, the Quadrifoglio basically becomes a working class hero as a sub-$100,000 daily driver. Yeah, the Jag in amazing, but so is that Alfa.

Still, a record is a record, and to that we salute Jaguar for a job very well done.

Source: Jaguar