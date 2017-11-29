Originally unveiled in April at Auto Shanghai and then updated for the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, the Volkswagen I.D. Crozz will evolve into a production version in the years to come, likely with a different name. It will be the first U.S.-bound VW from the company’s new era of electric vehicles, which will also include a road-going counterpart of the I.D. Buzz. The latter will hit dealerships across the United States in 2022 to serve as a spiritual successor of the iconic Microbus. The two concepts, together with the I.D. from last year, have now come together for the first time in North America on the occasion of the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show.

The EV trio will ride on the VW Group’s newly developed MEB platform set to underpin a total of 15 fully electric VW-branded models by the middle of the next decade. The I.D. Crozz will lead the way for the company’s electrification plans in the U.S. and it will take the shape of a compact SUV with an affordable price tag – a promise made by VoA’s President and CEO, Hinrich J. Woebcken.

Details about the production-ready I.D. Crozz have not been disclosed, but we remind you the concept is powered by a pair of electric motors. The one mounted on the front axle produces 101 horsepower and works together with the 201-hp rear motor to provide a combined output of 302 hp and enable an all-wheel-drive system.

The 4Motion setup is quite clever in the sense that the vehicle has a RWD layout most of the time by default, with the front-mounted electric motor kicking in only when there’s a need for more grip. The driver has the possibility to manually turn it on, thus effectively giving the I.D. Crozz a permanent AWD layout.

Thanks to a large lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of 83 kWh, the electric SUV is estimated to cover up to 300 miles on a single charge. Once depleted, it will take half an hour to recharge the battery to an 80 percent level by using a 150-kWh DC charger.

Speaking about the roll out of the electric I.D. models in the U.S., Woebcken said:

“The I.D. CROZZ and the I.D. BUZZ will help Volkswagen to kick off an EV revolution in the United States. All of our I.D. concept cars demonstrate the inherent flexibility, driving range and smart design that can serve the needs of 21st century drivers.”

Source: Volkswagen