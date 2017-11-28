Over the years we’ve seen many Porsches wearing cool and interesting colors. The famous Gulf Oil livery ranks near the top of that list, as does RS Green that makes the GT3 RS come alive. Now we have another color to consider; it’s called Frozen Berry Metallic and it adorns this 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet. In fact, it only adorns this particular Porsche, as it’s a one-off shade done up for Women’s Tennis Association pro Laura Siegemund, who won the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix earlier this year. This 911 was the grand prize, delivered just yesterday in a color picked by Siegemund.

“It’s for sure the most coveted winner’s trophy on the WTA Tour and it was an unbelievable feeling when I won it,” said Laura Siegemund, who has been out injured for most of the year. As a result, she's missed much of the action in the WTA tour but we suspect taking home a new 911 is a welcome prize none the less. “I definitely want to be back competing at the 2018 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.”

The delivery was done during a ceremony at the Stuttgart Porsche Center, where the curious color was unveiled to the world. If we’re honest, Frozen Berry Metallic isn’t terribly descriptive since berries can come in all kinds of colors. This shade seems to be better represented by something in the Soft Salmon range, though we can certainly understand Porsche not wanting to associate its much-loved 911 with a fish. Likewise, we see similar issues with anything relating to pink. Crisp Coral Metallic perhaps?

In any case, it’s certainly an elegant color choice for a Carrera. We aren’t sure it ranks near the top of our all-time favorite shades, but it’s absolutely unique and not-at-all unpleasant to behold. Perhaps Porsche will decide to pull the trigger and make this an official shade.

Source: Porsche