Both will be made at the company's main plant in Ingolstadt.
It’s safe to say unions in Germany weren’t too happy upon hearing the news about Audi’s plans to build the E-Tron Quattro and the E-Tron Sportback (pictured here) in Brussels, Belgium from 2018 and 2019, respectively. Ever since the announcement, the company has been under pressure to distribute production of EV models to Germany and now Audi is giving those people what they want.
As part of the firm’s EV push, two new fully electric vehicles will be made in Ingolstadt, Germany beginning with 2021. Audi has plans to introduce a total of 20 electrified models by the middle of the next decade, with more than ten to be pure EVs. At least four of them will be SUVs and we already know one of the other EVs will be a compact model due in 2020 as per an announcement made by Audi’s CEO Rupert Stadler while speaking back in May during the annual meeting. It’s not known at this point where the car will be made.
Other EVs will ride on a high-end electric platform Audi is developing with Porsche and eventually the company with the four-ring logo will produce EVs at all of its plants. The promise was made by the same Rupert Stadler and it means the newly opened San José Chiapa factory in Mexico where the Q5 comes to life will also be in charge of handling EV production at some point.
Audi could decide to spice up its electric portfolio with a new supercar to act as a direct successor for the short-lived R8 E-Tron. The company’s man in charge of development, Peter Martens, hinted earlier this year the company will eventually have a zero-emission supercar in its portfolio. He went on to specify that he would like to see it come alive sooner rather than later, but Audi probably has bigger fish to fry right now…
Works Council and Company secure future of Audi together
- Audi job security extended until end of 2025
- Two new electric models in SUV segment to be built in Ingolstadt
- Audi General Works Council Chairman Peter Mosch: “Fighting for job guarantee and electric models to carve out a secure future for our workforce. We’ve achieved that”
- Audi CEO Rupert Stadler: “Plan of attack a clear commitment to German sites and their competitiveness”
Target achieved: At the fourth works meeting of the year, the Audi Works Council joined the management in announcing the extension of job security until the end of 2025. The deal covers the entire workforce of AUDI AG. General Works Council Chairman Peter Mosch and Audi CEO Rupert Stadler also announced that two all-electric SUV models are to be built at the Ingolstadt site from 2021.
“We have long been fighting for a job guarantee up until the end of 2025. Our colleagues need that certainty, and that is something we can now finally give them,” declared Peter Mosch at the start of the works meeting.
The General Works Council Chairman also emphasized the vital importance of these firm decisions by the Company in an age of ongoing digitalization and new drive technologies, in order to allay employees’ fears about the future. “That is why specifically the decision on the two new all-electric SUVs is another milestone on our road to a secure future,” added Mosch. The employee representatives took the decision as firm evidence that Audi will not merely rise to the challenges of digitalization and electric mobility, but will lead the way in those fields.
It is their belief that further investment by the Board of Management in future technologies, qualification programs, domestic locations and employment will take the Company in a very promising direction.
“It’s clear that the electrification of the site and the expected developments in the car market will continue to demand flexibility from the workforce, but equally clear that the Company needs to rise to the challenge to make this future employee-friendly. Come what may,” declared General Works Council Chairman Peter Mosch.
The Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI, Rupert Stadler, views the Audi plan of attack as a clear commitment to the German sites and to maintaining their competitiveness. The plan of attack envisages 20 electrified models by 2025, of which more than ten will be automobiles with all-electric drive; this is earmarked as a core component of the “Audi. Future.” agreement. “Building up manufacturing capacity for electric cars in Germany is at the heart of this pact for the future, which we are currently negotiating. It demonstrates our clear commitment to the future of the Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm plants.” And with an eye to the current challenges, Stadler added: “The transition to electric mobility and the general volatility of car markets demand immense flexibility from the Company and its workforce.”
