It’s safe to say unions in Germany weren’t too happy upon hearing the news about Audi’s plans to build the E-Tron Quattro and the E-Tron Sportback (pictured here) in Brussels, Belgium from 2018 and 2019, respectively. Ever since the announcement, the company has been under pressure to distribute production of EV models to Germany and now Audi is giving those people what they want.

As part of the firm’s EV push, two new fully electric vehicles will be made in Ingolstadt, Germany beginning with 2021. Audi has plans to introduce a total of 20 electrified models by the middle of the next decade, with more than ten to be pure EVs. At least four of them will be SUVs and we already know one of the other EVs will be a compact model due in 2020 as per an announcement made by Audi’s CEO Rupert Stadler while speaking back in May during the annual meeting. It’s not known at this point where the car will be made.

Other EVs will ride on a high-end electric platform Audi is developing with Porsche and eventually the company with the four-ring logo will produce EVs at all of its plants. The promise was made by the same Rupert Stadler and it means the newly opened San José Chiapa factory in Mexico where the Q5 comes to life will also be in charge of handling EV production at some point.

Audi could decide to spice up its electric portfolio with a new supercar to act as a direct successor for the short-lived R8 E-Tron. The company’s man in charge of development, Peter Martens, hinted earlier this year the company will eventually have a zero-emission supercar in its portfolio. He went on to specify that he would like to see it come alive sooner rather than later, but Audi probably has bigger fish to fry right now…

Source: Audi