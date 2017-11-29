With a whopping 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) under the hood, the new BMW M5 is the most powerful example the company has ever built. And now it’s the most expensive, too. With a starting price of $102,600 (plus $995 destination and handling), the sixth-generation sports sedan is now $8,500 more expensive than the outgoing model – but we’d argue it’s well worth the extra asking price.

Thanks to an updated version of the 4.4-liter biturbo V8 engine, the new M5 is able to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.2 seconds, and continue on to a top speed of 189 mph (304 kmh) with the optional M Driver’s Package. It’s lighter, too, tipping the scales at just 4,089 pounds (1,855 kilograms), shedding nearly 200 pounds (90 kilograms) over the outgoing model. Part of that weight loss can be contributed to the extensive use of polymers reinforced with carbon fiber (PRFC) in the roof and throughout the bodywork.

In the cabin, a new steering wheel, seats, and upholstery give the M5 an even sportier persona compared to its predecessor. Standard carbon fiber trim with an accented red outline, and a heads-up display with a large infotainment screen continue the sporty theme. Depending on how you option it, the M5 can be had with a unique Individual Frozen Dark Red Metallic paintwork in the First Edition model, an extra $18,300 on top of the base MSRP.

A leaked options list also shows added features like Azurite Black Metallic paint ($1,950), full Merino leather ($3,500), and 20-inch M double-spoke wheels ($1,300), a step up from the standard 19-inch units, among others that can be added to the base price. The new BMW M5 starts at €117,900 in Europe and is now available to pre-oder, with deliveries beginning beginning in Spring of 2018 in the U.S.

Source: BMW