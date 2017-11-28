While some people are patiently waiting for a 370Z successor, it looks like Nissan is getting ready to roll out another crossover to bank on the segment’s never-ending boom. Judging by the silhouette of the vehicle teased on the company’s Twitter account, it seems we are indeed dealing with a new CUV, particularly the Kicks. After all, the model was spotted undergoing testing in the United States more than a year ago and there are rumors indicating it’s bound to hit stateside soon.

The Kicks will eventually become an international model as Nissan has plans to sell it in more than 80 countries, so it would make sense for the U.S. to be on that long list. It was originally launched more than a year ago and it’s currently assembled at factories in Aguascalientes, Mexico and Resende, Rio de Janeiro in Brazil to cater the South American market, while the Dongfeng-Nissan joint venture is responsible for production in China.

26 photos

When it will arrive in the United States, the Nissan Kicks will have to go up against the likes of Honda HR-V, Chevy Trax, Mazda CX-3, and the Jeep Renegade. There’s an interesting report suggesting the new small crossover will effectively kick the Juke out of the United States, though it’s best to wait for an official confirmation from Nissan.

The Kicks with its more conventional design might lure in more buyers also in the market for a crossover with a more spacious interior and a bigger trunk than what the Juke is offering. The latter has been around since 2010 and is one of the oldest models in the segment, with a replacement expected to arrive at some point in 2018.

Meanwhile, the Kicks will premiere tomorrow on the dawn of the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Source: Nissan