Details are scarce right now, but at least we get to see the updated taillights.
Kia originally introduced the mid-cycle refresh for the Sorento in July at home in South Korea before bringing the midsize SUV to the Frankfurt Motor Show for its European debut in September. Now, the company is gearing up to roll out the U.S.-spec version set to premiere at the Los Angeles Auto Show this Thursday before going on sale as a 2019MY.
Details about the updated model have not been disclosed, but we do have this official image to go by showing the slightly modified taillights in line with those of the international version. The LED light signature has changed, but nothing to write home about. Another novelty is represented by the C-shaped pieces of chrome trim on the rear bumper, but again, it won’t make you rush over to your local Kia dealer.
The version shown here is the range-topping SX Limited, which for the outgoing 2018MY can be had from $44,400 MSRP, though Kia says this one is fitted with optional goodies, such as all-wheel drive. It’s too soon to say whether there will be any changes to the engine lineup compared to the current version. If not, buyers will be able to go for a naturally aspirated 2.4-liter unit with 185 horsepower, a turbocharged 2.0-liter with 240 hp, and a beefier V6 rated at 290 hp.
Kia will host the U.S. reveal of the 2019 Sorento on November 30 at 9:35 AM PST when the three-row SUV “will devour a six-and-a-half-mile rock-crawling trek” to show off its off-road capabilities. The company admits that while most owners don’t really push the Sorento to its limits, they take comfort from knowing the vehicle is capable to tackle difficult terrain while remaining comfortable thanks to its plush cabin wrapped in soft leather.
Source: Kia
2019 Kia Sorento preview
“TO HELL AND BACK”
MOAB, UT -- The refreshed 2019 Kia Sorento SUV treads its way through Moab’s treacherous Hell’s Revenge – one of the most challenging and obstacle-laden off-road trails in the world – flaunting this three-row SUV’s impressive off-road capability1 and the sophisticated all-wheel drive system under its soft leather cladded cabin. Sure, most of our Kia Sorento owners may not take their SUVs to these extreme limits, but it’s nice to know that a weekend adventure off the beaten path is possible2. Watch this Sorento devour a six-and-a-half mile rock-crawling trek including the ultimate obstacle known as Hell’s Gate at Kia’s Los Angeles Auto Show press conference on Thursday, November 30 at 9:35 AM PST.
1 Professional driver on closed course. Do not attempt. 2019 Sorento SXL with all-wheel drive and other optional features shown. Not all optional features available on all trims. Some features may vary. Vehicle modified to add aftermarket all-terrain tires and protective skid plate, and disconnect sway bars.
2 Off-road conditions generally provide less traction and braking effectiveness than normal road conditions, and may require additional equipment and all-wheel drive.