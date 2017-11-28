Kia originally introduced the mid-cycle refresh for the Sorento in July at home in South Korea before bringing the midsize SUV to the Frankfurt Motor Show for its European debut in September. Now, the company is gearing up to roll out the U.S.-spec version set to premiere at the Los Angeles Auto Show this Thursday before going on sale as a 2019MY.

Details about the updated model have not been disclosed, but we do have this official image to go by showing the slightly modified taillights in line with those of the international version. The LED light signature has changed, but nothing to write home about. Another novelty is represented by the C-shaped pieces of chrome trim on the rear bumper, but again, it won’t make you rush over to your local Kia dealer.

The version shown here is the range-topping SX Limited, which for the outgoing 2018MY can be had from $44,400 MSRP, though Kia says this one is fitted with optional goodies, such as all-wheel drive. It’s too soon to say whether there will be any changes to the engine lineup compared to the current version. If not, buyers will be able to go for a naturally aspirated 2.4-liter unit with 185 horsepower, a turbocharged 2.0-liter with 240 hp, and a beefier V6 rated at 290 hp.

Kia will host the U.S. reveal of the 2019 Sorento on November 30 at 9:35 AM PST when the three-row SUV “will devour a six-and-a-half-mile rock-crawling trek” to show off its off-road capabilities. The company admits that while most owners don’t really push the Sorento to its limits, they take comfort from knowing the vehicle is capable to tackle difficult terrain while remaining comfortable thanks to its plush cabin wrapped in soft leather.

Source: Kia