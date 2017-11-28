We’re on the cusp of the new Jeep Wrangler's official debut, which will happen this week at the Los Angeles Auto Show. This four-door pickup version, however, won’t be there. It’s expected that the much anticipated return of a Jeep truck is still a year away, but this heavily camouflaged test vehicle caught on wet Michigan roads shows that testing is well underway.

This spy video was captured by YouTuber Sinister Life, who managed to get a very close look at the forthcoming model from all sides. In the video he said the driver never looked his way, and the amount of traffic made it a bit difficult to scamper away, so the camera kept rolling. We’ve seen quite a few spy photos of this pickup, but the video gets us closer than ever for a decent look at the undercarriage, which looks to be thoroughly off-road ready. Despite the proximity, the camo still does a proper job of obscuring the bed though we can certainly make out the flared rear fenders. Will there be steps in front of the wheels to make this a stepside? Hard to say at this point.

The videographer calls this a Jeep wagon, but we know it will actually be the new Jeep Scrambler. We also know that, in addition to a hard top, it will also offer a soft top that can be lowered or removed completely. Can you say convertible pickup? Yeah, we like the sound of that, too.

As for power, it could offer a 3.0-liter turbodiesel in addition to the four-cylinder and V6 engines that will be available in the regular Jeep. Some commenters on the video claim to hear the clatter of a diesel coming from this prototype, but we couldn’t discern any such noise.

Source: Sinister Life via YouTube