After crashing a couple of fast Renaults and losing a BMW M4 CS during the failed attempts to find a new stunt driver, The Grand Tour trio has now been tasked to do something else. With Mike Skinner a.k.a. “The American” out of the picture since he won’t be returning for season two, Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos has decided instead to simply make Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond "more American."

As such, the guys had no other way but to listen to the boss and undergo a makeover, but in reality only Jezza and Captain Slow were actually the ones to be Americanized as The Hamster was already there. The end result is questionable, if not a bit shocking considering those fake white teeth, combovers, and all that orange. The idea behind this radical transformation was to make The Grand Tour presenters appeal to a broader, more international audience, but The Grand Tour is still very much British at its core. As a matter of fact, they won’t be setting up a tent in a different place for each episode as the “headquarters” for season 2 will be in the United Kingdom, just a few miles from Clarkson’s own home.

After sitting on the makeup chair for “many hours” as per the video’s YouTube description, the charismatic hosts then turn to the camera like it’s the opening scene of The Young and the Restless. In the end, Clarkson, May, and Hammond apologize for being what they are: British.

The Grand Tour will be back December 8 on Amazon Prime Video, hopefully without the orangeness and with a new proper driver.