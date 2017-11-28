Istanbul, Turkey will fill with the sights and sounds of motoring next September as the city hosts the Festival of Motoring Istanbul. It will be a first for the famous city, and the celebration will showcase numerous forms of motorsport, be it on two wheels or four, dirt or tarmac, race cars or street machines, even no wheels on water or in the air. The event will be organized by Messe Frankfurt and Intercity Istanbul Park – the world's oldest fair organizer. It will also be supported by Goodwood Corporation.

A meeting of the organizers took place to announce the event, opening with a speech from Intercity Istanbul Park Chairman Vural Ak. Vural Ak, who expressed great happiness to welcome this grand organization and relayed his satisfaction with being one of the organizers of this gigantic project for Turkey and the region.

General Manager Tayfun Yardim offered some additional words on the festival.

"We are excited to have an organization that includes different and firsts in Turkey,” he said. “Festival of Motoring is actually a family festival that appeals to feelings. We are looking forward to our festival as an experience of seeing, hearing, touching, feeling."

Some Festival Highlights Include:

All kinds of current and classic passenger cars, as well as racing boats, classic tractors, aviation demonstrations, and world record experiments.

Apart from certain classical exhibitions, nearly all static and performing vehicles will be exhibited publicly in for all to see.

Almost all the vehicles on hand will be used in various events, and live concerts will offer a feast for the ears – in addition to the sound of engines.

Tours, driving schools, go-karts, simulators, and many other surprise activities will be available for everyone attending, whether you’re a racing driver, test pilot, or just a passenger having a good time.

Tastes from Turkey’s rich cuisine and rare dishes from around the world will be served in different cafe-restaurants and private lounge areas.

The Festival of Motoring Istanbul begins in September 2018.