Mercedes released the first images with the 2018 A-Class’ interior cabin less than a week ago and it seems a few of the photos contained an Easter egg. Zooming in on the all-digital instrument cluster, the dial for the tachometer also contains a curved battery bar similar to the one seen inside the E350e plug-in hybrid. A battery logo sits above and to the right we can read out 36 kilometers (22.3 miles), which obviously refers to the car’s range when running solely on electric power.

Taking into account the battery level is at almost 75 percent, it means the hybridized A-Class will have a maximum electric range of roughly 50 kilometers (31 miles) on a full charge. Of course, as with every other hybrid or pure EV, the range will greatly depend on a number of factors and chances are hitting 50 km will take a lot of effort.

Considering Mercedes is already eager to show us the dashboard of the hybrid version, it might be a sign the eco-friendly A-Class will be available right away together with the conventionally powered models. A full reveal is slated to take place in the first half of 2018, quite possibly at the Geneva Motor Show in March. We might get to see the exterior before that courtesy of an online reveal as it was the case with the high-tech cabin shown here. Meanwhile, here's a pre-production prototype without any camo:

When it will eventually arrive, the next-gen A-Class will offer this dual 12.3-inch setup on the higher-spec models, with a dual 7-inch configuration reserved for the base model and a 7-inch instrument cluster combined with a 12.3-inch infotainment for the midrange version. More room for passengers and their luggage is on the menu, as are 64 LED ambient lighting colors, S-Class-sourced steering wheel, wider trunk opening, and better all-round visibility thanks to slimmer pillars.

The A-Class W177 will lead the way for Mercedes’ compact car family, which is set to expand and include an A-Class Sedan in standard- and long-wheelbase configurations, though the latter could turn out to be a China-only model.

via Virtuel-Car