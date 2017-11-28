With the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show right around the corner, more and more automakers are beginning to introduce their new products bound to be exhibited in the following days in the City of Angels. Following an announcement made a couple of weeks ago, Land Rover has now taken the virtual wraps off its most expensive and luxurious model ever, the Range Rover SVAutobiography.

Available exclusively in the long wheelbase version providing ample rear legroom (more than 1.2 meters or 47 inches), the posh SUV has been updated for the 2018 model year and comes with the same discreet styling tweaks applied recently on the lesser Range Rover models. It’s the interior that makes the SVAutobiography version stand out thanks primarily to those super comfy 40-degree-reclining airline-style seats now featuring a slightly different design.

Once you’re inside, you won’t have to lean over to close the rear doors as the full-length center console in the back incorporates buttons used to electrically close the rear doors. There are also electric motors built into the deployable rear tables, while the rear seat on the right side can be folded whenever you need to carry long items. For the first time, the SVAutobiography gets a power-deployable veneered trunk floor.

Other goodies on the menu include a pair of 10-inch touchscreen displays part of the rear-seat entertainment system, heated calf and foot rests, hot stone massage function, and a refrigerator neatly integrated between the rear seats for two of bottles of your favorite bubbly. Rounding off the upgrades is a fancy Zenith clock on the rear center console with a knurled bezel complementing the interior’s gear selector, start/stop button, and pedals.

Needless to say, Land Rover’s latest and greatest Touch Pro Duo infotainment system has been installed and as its name implies, it consists of two touchscreens displaying info that can be swiped from one screen to the other. Both measure 10 inches as first seen in the stylish Velar.

Land Rover is also introducing a plug-in hybrid version with 31 miles (50 kilometers) of electric range and it’s upgrading the supercharged V8 engine to extract a total of 565 horsepower.

At the moment of writing, the Tata Motors-owned company has released pricing details only for the U.K. market where the model costs from £167,850 to £177,030 (roughly $224,000 to $236,000).

Source: Land Rover