The most expensive Land Rover money can buy comes exclusively in the long wheelbase configuration.
With the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show right around the corner, more and more automakers are beginning to introduce their new products bound to be exhibited in the following days in the City of Angels. Following an announcement made a couple of weeks ago, Land Rover has now taken the virtual wraps off its most expensive and luxurious model ever, the Range Rover SVAutobiography.
Available exclusively in the long wheelbase version providing ample rear legroom (more than 1.2 meters or 47 inches), the posh SUV has been updated for the 2018 model year and comes with the same discreet styling tweaks applied recently on the lesser Range Rover models. It’s the interior that makes the SVAutobiography version stand out thanks primarily to those super comfy 40-degree-reclining airline-style seats now featuring a slightly different design.
Once you’re inside, you won’t have to lean over to close the rear doors as the full-length center console in the back incorporates buttons used to electrically close the rear doors. There are also electric motors built into the deployable rear tables, while the rear seat on the right side can be folded whenever you need to carry long items. For the first time, the SVAutobiography gets a power-deployable veneered trunk floor.
Other goodies on the menu include a pair of 10-inch touchscreen displays part of the rear-seat entertainment system, heated calf and foot rests, hot stone massage function, and a refrigerator neatly integrated between the rear seats for two of bottles of your favorite bubbly. Rounding off the upgrades is a fancy Zenith clock on the rear center console with a knurled bezel complementing the interior’s gear selector, start/stop button, and pedals.
Needless to say, Land Rover’s latest and greatest Touch Pro Duo infotainment system has been installed and as its name implies, it consists of two touchscreens displaying info that can be swiped from one screen to the other. Both measure 10 inches as first seen in the stylish Velar.
Land Rover is also introducing a plug-in hybrid version with 31 miles (50 kilometers) of electric range and it’s upgrading the supercharged V8 engine to extract a total of 565 horsepower.
At the moment of writing, the Tata Motors-owned company has released pricing details only for the U.K. market where the model costs from £167,850 to £177,030 (roughly $224,000 to $236,000).
2018 Range Rover SVAutobiography
ALWAYS TRAVEL FIRST-CLASS WITH NEW RANGE ROVER SVAUTOBIOGRAPHY
The luxury SUV has a new benchmark thanks to the introduction of the Range Rover SVAutobiography.
- Range Rover SVAutobiography unveiled on the eve of the 2017 Los Angeles International Auto Show
- New levels of luxury and comfort from the redesigned cabin: power-closing rear doors, reclining airline-style seats and unique timepiece by Zenith
- Advanced new 404hp plug-in hybrid electric-petrol powertrain elevates refinement and efficiency of Land Rover’s most luxurious SUV
- Hand-finished by Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations (SVO)
- Order books open on 29 November 2017 priced from £167,850, details at landrover.co.uk
Los Angeles, USA, 28 November 2017: The luxury SUV has a new benchmark thanks to the introduction of the Range Rover SVAutobiography.
The new model delivers a combination of craftsmanship and technology, epitomising the pinnacle of luxury travel whether driver or passenger.
Available exclusively in long wheelbase, the Range Rover SVAutobiography combines advanced new convenience features, including rear doors that close at the touch of a button, to create a sanctuary for relaxation that doubles as a mobile technology hub.
A comprehensive range of powertrain options includes an advanced new plug-in hybrid electric-petrol, with an EV range of up to 31 miles, and an uprated 565hp V8 supercharged petrol engine.
Executive Class rear seats are central to the appeal of the luxurious new model. Combined with the long-wheelbase body, they offer rear legroom of over 1.2m while deep seat foams with new comfort interlayers deliver enhanced passenger wellbeing. With a powered 40-degree recline capability, hot stone massage function, heated calf and foot rests, the rear cabin promises a peerless passenger experience.
A dramatic fixed centre console extends the full length of the cabin and the new model also allows passengers to close the rear doors using conveniently located buttons on the rear console.
Electrically deployable rear tables and integrated 10” Touchscreen rear entertainment screens ensure customers can use the 4G WiFi connectivity to work or relax in comfort, while a concealed refrigerator between the twin rear seats can hold two wine bottles or four 600ml bottles. The right-hand rear seat folds to accommodate long items and customers can also specify a Power Deployable Veneered Loadspace Floor for the first time, making loading and unloading luggage easier than ever.
With convenience features providing a first class customer experience, the attention to detail delivers new levels of sophistication. An exclusive new Zenith clock features on the rear centre console, inspired by the Elite 6150 watch. Its knurled bezel complements the finish on the start/stop button, gear selector and pedals.
Jaguar Land Rover’s elegant and intuitive Touch Pro Duo infotainment system with twin high-definition touchscreen controls is a ‘digital butler’ fit for the 21st Century. Information can be swiped from one screen to the other, delivering unrivalled functionality and ease of use.
UK Pricing:
|
Powertrain
|
Fuel Type
|
On The Road Price (from)
|
4.4L SDV8 339HP
|
SDV8 SVAutobiography LWB
|
Diesel
|
£167,850.00
|
2.0L P400e PHEV 404HP
|
P400e SVAutobiography LWB
|
Petrol PHEV
|
£168,015.00
|
5.0L V8 S/C 565HP
|
V8 S/C SVAutobiography LWB
|
Petrol
|
£177,030.00