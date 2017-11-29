Hide press release Show press release

New Lincoln Nautilus Pairs Powerful Performance with Driver-Assist Technologies That Inspire Confidence

- New Lincoln Nautilus debuts with Lincoln-first technology that inspires driver confidence, like all-new lane-centering feature that helps subtly maintain the vehicle’s position in its lane

- Nautilus is designed to build on the momentum of Lincoln’s best-selling midsize luxury SUV by offering enhanced features for a smoother, more connected drive, and even more standard ownership services

- Catering to the desire of luxury clients for personalized vehicles, Gala, an opulent new Lincoln Black Label theme, debuts on Lincoln Nautilus, taking its cues from the world of haute couture at New York’s Met Gala

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2017 – The Lincoln Motor Company introduces the new Lincoln Nautilus, a midsize luxury SUV delivering a powerful turbocharged engine range and a suite of advanced technologies designed to give drivers greater confidence on the road.

Nautilus – the successor to Lincoln MKX – joins the recently unveiled 2019 MKC, the elegant Continental, the all-new Navigator, and the stylish MKZ for a lineup of vehicles instantly recognizable as Lincoln.

“With the introduction of Nautilus, Lincoln has a strong, distinctive portfolio with a common and recognizable identity,” said Lincoln President Kumar Galhotra. “We’re excited to add Nautilus to our Lincoln family of luxury SUVs, along with a new name that better reflects the ideas and attitudes of our clients.”

Lincoln’s midsize SUV continues to attract new clients to the brand, with a conquest rate of nearly 40 percent. New clients are crossing over to Lincoln from Cadillac, Lexus and more. Sales continue to be strong, and the vehicle is on track to deliver its best sales year since its introduction in 2007. Tasteful design, exceptional craftsmanship and room for up to five passengers make it a popular choice for clients in the market for a luxury crossover vehicle.

Personalized elegance

The distinctive design of Lincoln Nautilus aligns with the rest of the Lincoln family, presenting a strong, bold signature grille. The midsize utility vehicle maintains its unique, sleek shape, offering a harmonious aesthetic and aerodynamic efficiency. A new wheel selection allows clients to order a Lincoln Nautilus to suit their personal style.

Upon approach, Lincoln Nautilus welcomes clients with Lincoln embrace lighting, first from the outside, then from the cabin. The new cabin is thoughtfully designed, providing a spacious, modern interior that keeps the focus on comfort and serves as a sanctuary from the outside world. Acoustic side glass is added to reduce wind noise for rear passengers, and advanced engineering solutions decrease noise from the road.

Available Ultra Comfort seats can be adjusted up to 22 ways for personalized comfort, providing lumbar massage designed to reduce fatigue. Developed with input from orthopedic surgeons, this feature is especially beneficial on long trips or while waiting in traffic. Heated and cooled seats are available on the Reserve model.

Sleek form, effortless function

A sleek console serves to open up the cabin, while the sophisticated push-button gear shift integrates seamlessly with classic knobs and buttons. A concealed wireless charging pad allows compatible smartphones to stay connected, and puts an end to the hassle of tangled cords. A large center touch screen serves as the portal to standard SYNC® 3 with both Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM compatibility, enabling clients to manage audio, phone, navigation and more either from that point or steering wheel-mounted controls.

The leather-wrapped, hand-stitched steering wheel is mounted ahead of a 12.3-inch fully configurable digital instrument cluster that displays easy-to-read driver information crisply and clearly.

Confidence assured

New for 2019 is a suite of Lincoln-first driver-assist technologies designed to inspire confidence and make each journey enjoyable. “The technology in this vehicle is thoughtful and purposeful,” said Galhotra. “We focused on bringing in innovative features to make each drive effortless for our clients.”

A suite of new technologies for Lincoln Nautilus includes a lane-centering feature that pairs with adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality to help subtly maintain the vehicle’s position in its lane using a combination of radar and cameras. Also debuting is evasive steer assist, which uses radar and cameras to analyze the gap between slower-moving and stationary vehicles on the road ahead to lessen the risk of a rear-end collision. If the risk is high and there is insufficient space to avoid a collision by braking, the system helps the driver steer around the vehicle. Additional driver-assist technologies include Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Information System, active park assist, lane-departure warning, systems offer the ultimate sound experience to add to the soothing environment.

Two turbocharged options

Lincoln Nautilus moves to an all turbocharged engine lineup for 2019, offering a powerful 2.7-liter engine that delivers 335 horsepower and 380 lb.-ft. of torque. Power is delivered courtesy of three technologies – turbocharging, direct injection and twin independent variable camshaft timing.

A standard 245-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is efficient and smooth in operation. Both engines include standard Auto Start-Stop capability, plus an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Lincoln Black Label

For clients seeking a unique personalized experience, Lincoln Black Label is available for the new Nautilus. Lincoln Black Label not only provides premium materials in specially curated designer themes, but also offers a host of membership privileges. These include annual vehicle detailing, anytime carwashes, and access to a select list of restaurants where noted chefs will provide an at-your-service dining experience.

The three Lincoln Black Label themes for the new Nautilus are Chalet, Thoroughbred and all-new Gala:

- Chalet, new for Lincoln Nautilus, evokes the contrasting pleasures of pulse- pounding mountain slopes and the inherent comfort of an après-ski lodge. With Espresso and Alpine Venetian leathers and deep Silverwood appliqués, each touch is designed to awaken the senses

- Thoroughbred celebrates the distinguished and elite lifestyle of horse racing, offering a reflection of traditional American history. Rich Venetian leathers capture the spirit of the equestrian life, while Chilean Maple wood, Alcantara® accents and Jet Black trim carry the excitement throughout

- Gala, inspired by haute couture at New York’s Met Gala, features seats draped in a deeply hued and elegant Carmine leather complemented by Onyx leather and an Alcantara headliner. Handsome Nouveax Armor aluminum accents bring a lightness to the cabin, with a luster magnified by the available panoramic roof

Effortless ownership

Lincoln continues to increase its focus on service offerings that provide an effortless ownership experience, like standard Pickup and Delivery for the new Nautilus. Lincoln is the only luxury automaker to provide Pickup and Delivery as a standard service for all its vehicles to save clients time and effort.

Additionally, starting Jan. 1, 2018, new Lincoln owners will receive a six-month complimentary CLEAR membership, allowing them to speed through security at participating airports and major arenas nationwide. Lincoln Black Label members will receive a 12-month complimentary membership.

Ease of ownership is also enabled through the Lincoln WayTM app. Lincoln Way allows clients to start, lock, unlock and locate their new Nautilus, as well as schedule remote starts to enable the vehicle to heat or cool to comfortable levels. Owners can use the app to monitor fuel levels, and check tire pressures and battery status. Lincoln Way also allows clients to make monthly vehicle payments or pay for parking.

The new 2019 Lincoln Nautilus will be available at Lincoln dealers this spring.