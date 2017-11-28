Volkswagen’s latest Tiguan already features handsome, chiseled styling, but buyers that prefer a slightly more aggressive demeanor should take a look at the new R-Line appearance package for the new compact crossover. The upgrades will debut at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show and will be on sale in the first quarter of 2018.

The package includes a sporty front fascia with larger intakes stretching across the crossover’s broad front end, and it uses plenty gloss black trim. The rear features a simulated diffuser and also has lots of shiny, dark accents. The body-colored fender extensions and side skirts make the Tiguan appear to be wider and to sit closer to the ground.

Inside, it would be impossible not to know the crossover doesn’t have the R-Line package because special badges for it adorn the steering wheel, infotainment system’s start screen, and stainless steel doorsill plates. The cabin also features a black headliner and stainless steel covers for the pedals.

The R-Line package will cost $1,795 on the SEL trim where it will also include a set of 19-inch wheels and Park Distance Control at the front and rear. The option will go for $1,495 on the SEL Premium where the pack will include 20-inch wheels. The parking sensors are already among the standard features on this grade.

Like the rest of the 2018 Tiguan lineup in the United States, the R-Line will come with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 184 horsepower (137 kilowatts) and 221 pound-feet (300 Newton-meters) of torque. It’ll route through an eight-speed automatic gearbox to a standard front-wheel-drive setup or an optional all-wheel-drive system. The drivetrain has received poor marks, including Motor1.com Managing Editor Steven Ewing noting in his review: "a noticeable lack of thrust when pulling away from a stoplight."

Motor1.com will have a team at the LA Auto Show. Expect live photos of the Tiguan R-Line and all of the other debuts from there.

Source: Volkswagen