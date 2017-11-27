With the launch of the new Regal TourX, Buick has its first wagon in the lineup since the big Roadmaster in the 1990s. Now you can build the estate online, and ticking every option takes the price to $43,795 after $925 destination. Consider the TourX a more utilitarian, though still quite premium, alternative to the latest Regal GS Sportback.

All trims of the TourX come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 250 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic gearbox routes the output to an all-wheel-drive system.

Buyers can get the TourX in eight colors, including Sport Red and Summit White as no-cost options. Darkmoon Blue Metallic, Ebony Twilight Metallic, Quicksilver Metallic, Rioja Red Metallic, and Smoked Pearl Metallic add $395 to the price. White Frost Tricoat goes for $995. Inside, there’s a choice of Ebony or Shale leather upholstery.

While the base TourX starts at $29,995, the top Essence trim goes for $35,945 with standard features like a powered rear hatch and heated front seats. There are several option packages, too. The first level of the Driver Confidence Package for $1,725 adds four-way lumbar adjustment for the front seats, heated side mirrors, LED headlights, rear parking assist, rear cross traffic assist, and blind zone monitoring. For an additional $1,190, the second tier includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision alert, emergency automatic braking, and lane keep assist. The $1,095 Sights and Sounds Package gives the wagon navigation for its infotainment system, an HD radio, and Bose eight-speaker stereo. Finally, the $200 Interior Protection Package guards the interior by fitting all-weather floor mats and a rear cargo tray.

Buick offers a few individual options, too. The biggest upgrade is a $1,200 panoramic moonroof with a movable panel over the front seats and fixed piece above the rear bench. Dressing up the interior is also possible with the $115 tablet holder, $60 seat back organizer, $395 illuminated door sill plates, and $175 sport pedals. For easier hauling, there's a $65 cargo net and $140 rear organizer. Buyers can keep the wagon’s body clean with a $170 set of front and rear splash guards. There’s also a $100 engine block heater, $60 wheel locks, and $40 front license plate frame. Plus, safety-conscious drivers can get a $90 highway safety kit and $35 first aid kit.

Buick will position the Regal TourX as a more luxurious all-wheel-drive wagon than the popular Subaru Outback. However, it will be less expensive than European entries like the Audi Allroad.

Source: Buick