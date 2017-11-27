Abu Dhabi is home to some truly wealthy people, which also means its where you can find some positively epic car collections. What we have here, however, isn’t just a car collection. Nor is it merely a supercar collection. This is a bona-fide hypercar collection that contains some of the rarest modern machines to grace the roads, though sadly we suspect the vast majority of these rides are relegated to a strictly indoor experience. It’s called the SBH Royal Auto Gallery, and currently it consists of 37 cars owned by Sheikh Sultan, housed at a location where, among other things, there is also a private go-kart track.

YouTube’s Shmee150 recently stopped by the museum with a camera in tow to see the collection, which has recently been expanded to include a Lamborghini Centenario, Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta, and of course, a new Bugatti Chiron because what hypercar collection would be complete without a Chiron?

Not only is this collection packed with horsepower, it’s also packed with rare horsepower. What could be more rare than the Centenario? How about Ferrari 458-based Sergio by Pininfarina, of which only six were built? Moving on from Ferrari, there’s the Mercedes CLK GTR Roadster which is just one of five in the world. It almost makes the SLR Stirling Moss in the collection – which had a production run of 75 – seem like a common machine.

The collection isn’t all modern hypercars, however. There’s also a vintage Mercedes 300SL, not to mention the Jaguar XJ220 and Bugatti EB110 – the 1990’s Bugatti that ultimately brought the nameplate into the modern era. There’s even a vintage three-wheel Benz Motor-Wagen, widely regarded as the first proper car built in the late 1800s.

Should you ever find yourself in Abu Dhabi, so yourself a favor and get on the invite list for this museum. It’s absolutely epic.

Source: Shmee150 via YouTube