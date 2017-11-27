The new Tesla Roadster concept promised impressive performance when it debuted just a few weeks ago; a top speed of 250+ miles per hour (402 kilometers per hour), a range of 620 miles (997 kilometers), and a 0-60 mph (96 kmh) time of just 1.9 seconds. While it remains to be seen if the electric supercar will ever reach the production line, another EV manufacturer promises a convertible that could be even better.

Rimac, the Croatian-based company responsible for the Concept_One, has suggested that an electric roadster of its own will be coming to market. In an interview with AutoGuide, Jens Sverdup – Rimac's distributor for the Americas – said that the electric convertible has been in the works for a number of years, and could debut as early as next year.

Like the coupe before it, the new convertible should be plenty powerful. The Concept_One produces a whopping 1,224 horsepower (912 kilowatts) and 1,180 pound-feet (2,548 Newton-meters) of torque, allowing for a 0-60 mph (96 kmh) time of just 2.5 seconds, and a top speed of 220 mph (354 kmh). Not to mention an overall electric range of around 200 miles (124 kilometers).

Alongside the a new electric roadster, Rimac promises that it will add five new retailers to the U.S. in 2018. Currently New York’s Manhattan Motorcars is the sole retailer in the U.S. The new retailers will carry both the Concept_One coupe, and the yet-to-be-named convertible.

Part of that expansion is thanks in part to a $36 million investment from Camel Group, Asia’s largest battery manufacturer. The $36 million cash injection not only will benefit the Rimac Automobili company, but also the Greyp electric bicycle company. Greyp will receive $3.6 million (€3 million) in allocated funds.

Source: Autoguide