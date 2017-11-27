The main disadvantage of owning a classic car is that replacement parts aren’t always readily available. Thankfully Nissan wants to change that. Together with the newly formed Nismo Heritage program, the company has come up with a solution – R32 Skyline GT-R owners can now order replacements parts directly from the manufacturer.

The Japanese automaker announced earlier in the week that it would be restarting production of specific R32 Skyline parts, which were originally produced alongside the R32 from August 1989 to January 1995. The replacement parts will go on sale in Japan on December 1, and will include more than 80 items, everything from new front bumpers, to hoses, to emblems, and a number of other exterior components.

It’s the first run in what Nissan hopes will be a long line of Nismo Heritage program products. The company admits that even more replacement parts for the R32 could be added to the range in the near future, and that the series could extend beyond the R32 to cars like the R33 and R34, making it even more tempting to pickup up a Skyline on the used market.

Of course, the R32 Skyline was an obvious first choice. The supercar was recently named the best Nissan Nismo race car of all time, recording overall victories at the Spa 24 in 1991, the Australian Touring Car Championship in 1991 and 1992, and wins in every Japanese Touring Car Championship race from 1990 to 1993 in its time on the track.

Nissan has yet to list a price for the proposed replacement parts, but don’t expect them to come cheap. The entire catalogue of parts made their debut at the annual Nismo Festival at the Fuji Speedway this past weekend, and will go on sale in less than a week.

Source: Nissan