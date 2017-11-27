More than 80 original parts will be available.
The main disadvantage of owning a classic car is that replacement parts aren’t always readily available. Thankfully Nissan wants to change that. Together with the newly formed Nismo Heritage program, the company has come up with a solution – R32 Skyline GT-R owners can now order replacements parts directly from the manufacturer.
The Japanese automaker announced earlier in the week that it would be restarting production of specific R32 Skyline parts, which were originally produced alongside the R32 from August 1989 to January 1995. The replacement parts will go on sale in Japan on December 1, and will include more than 80 items, everything from new front bumpers, to hoses, to emblems, and a number of other exterior components.
It’s the first run in what Nissan hopes will be a long line of Nismo Heritage program products. The company admits that even more replacement parts for the R32 could be added to the range in the near future, and that the series could extend beyond the R32 to cars like the R33 and R34, making it even more tempting to pickup up a Skyline on the used market.
Of course, the R32 Skyline was an obvious first choice. The supercar was recently named the best Nissan Nismo race car of all time, recording overall victories at the Spa 24 in 1991, the Australian Touring Car Championship in 1991 and 1992, and wins in every Japanese Touring Car Championship race from 1990 to 1993 in its time on the track.
Nissan has yet to list a price for the proposed replacement parts, but don’t expect them to come cheap. The entire catalogue of parts made their debut at the annual Nismo Festival at the Fuji Speedway this past weekend, and will go on sale in less than a week.
Source: Nissan
Nissan Nismo Heritage Replacement Parts
Owners of Nissan performance cars in Japan will be able to enjoy driving them longer under a program that will make new replacement parts available for some heritage models.
The parts will go on sale in Japan on Dec. 1 as part of the new NISMO Heritage program, a joint activity of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Nissan Motor Sports International Co., Ltd., Autech Japan, Inc., and their suppliers.
As a first step, NISMO Heritage will offer parts for the R32 Skyline GT-R, which was made between August 1989 and January 1995.
The R32 earned top honors in championships and prestigious races across the globe. In Europe, it took the overall victory in the Spa 24 in 1991. It won the Australian Touring Car Championship for the first time in 1991, followed by another championship in 1992, taking Bathurst 1000 victories both years. In Japan, the R32 scored wins in every Japanese Touring Car Championship race during the 1990, 1991, 1992 and 1993 seasons. The car's inclusion in the Gran Turismo video game series cemented its status as a fan favorite.
NISMO has for many years had a close relationship with Nissan Skyline GT-R owners. After studying the remanufacturing and resupplying of discontinued parts for the R32 – especially ones that are indispensable for the car to drive or to pass regular vehicle inspections in Japan – NISMO has decided to sell about 80 parts at the outset of the program. These include harnesses, hoses (tubes), emblems and other exterior components. Further consideration will be given to expanding the range of R32 parts on offer, as well as broadening the program's scope to include the R33 and R34 GT-R models.
When certain parts can't be reproduced due to operational difficulties at original suppliers, NISMO will consider methods of replacing these parts using substitute, rebuilt or overhauled products, as well as NISMO-tuned parts.
The new NISMO Heritage parts will be on display at the NISMO Festival on Nov. 26, at Fuji Speedway in Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan.