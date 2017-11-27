2018 will be the year when the automotive world will finally expand to include Rolls Royce’s very first SUV, although the folks from Goodwood prefer to use the term “High-Sided Vehicle” instead. The majestic tall vehicle dubbed Cullinan has been caught by the spy camera on numerous occasions and one of the photos we’ve shared in the last few months has now served as foundation for a speculative render coming from Jan Peisert.

As the nifty video is showing, the prototype has lost its camouflage to expose the sumptuous and imposing body of the all-wheel-drive Rolls-Royce. The man behind the digital design exercise has told us in an e-mail it took him no less than 16 hours to work on the render, which should paint an accurate picture of what to expect from the actual Cullinan.

Much like the recently introduced Phantom, the Cullinan will ride on the company’s newly developed aluminum-intensive platform that carries a rather fancy name: Architecture of Luxury. The SUV’s arrival won’t change the hierarchy in the lineup at the top of the food chain as the aforementioned Phantom, now in its eighth generation, will remain the flagship model.

We already know what will reside underneath the long hood taking into account the Cullinan will use the same biturbo 6.75-liter V12 engine as the Phantom VIII. If output will remain the same, it means the twelve-cylinder powerhouse will churn 563 horsepower and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque. Not that many people care about how fast and quick a Rolls-Royce is, the stately sedan runs to 60 mph (96 kph) in 5.1 seconds and tops out at a limited 155 mph (250 kph). Of course, the SUV will be heavier and as such it seems unlikely it will have the exact same performances as the Phantom.

While the attached renders are showing the exterior of the Cullinan in normal and Black Badge flavors, a batch of spy shots from last month allowed us to take a peek inside the cabin expected to take after the Phantom’s plush interior.

