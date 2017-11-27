We all know the fully electric Mission E will be out by the end of the decade, but what will come after it? Well, it definitely won’t be an EV based on the Boxster, Cayman or the 911 as Porsche has made it crystal clear its second fulltime zero-emissions model won’t be a sports car. The announcement was made by the company’s man in charge with R&D, Michael Steiner, in an interview with Automotive News Europe.

That effectively leaves us with only three options: Macan, Cayenne, and Panamera, with the smaller of the two SUVs being the prime candidate to lose its combustion engine as per a statement made by Porsche Cars North America CEO, Klaus Zellmer. While the all-electric Macan has not been officially confirmed, the firm’s head honcho in North America has admitted that it “could be a possibility.” As to when we’ll get to see it, the Macan EV is not due in the foreseeable future considering it won’t be out before the Mission E. In other words, the electric SUV is slated to arrive in the first half of the next decade.

While it’s working on the Mission E and thinking about doing a second EV, Porsche is happy to report its customers are already warming up to the idea of electrification. Indeed, Steiner says approximately two thirds of all Panameras sold in Europe are equipped with a plug-in hybrid setup. There are a total of six hybrid versions available right now: 4 E-Hybrid in standard and long wheelbase (Executive) specifications, 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo (wagon), and the Turbo S E-Hybrid that can be had as a hatchback in both wheelbases and as a wagon.

As a final note, those dreaming of a fully electric 911 should know Porsche recently said it’s not going to happen in the next 10 to 15 years. Why? EV tech needs to evolve first in order offset the weight penalty caused by adding the batteries.

Source: Automotive News Europe