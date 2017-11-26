Remember the BMW Abu Dhabi Motors? It’s the showroom where some of the rarest and most exotic new models of the Bavarian company are displayed, and it’s actually the largest dealership of the brand in the world. During the last couple of years we’ve presented you some of the craziest cars on sale there and even today there’s no shortage of wild offerings, like a Rally Green M760Li, an Austin Yellow i8, and a pink and white Rolls-Royce Wraith.

A new video from the famous Shmee150 YouTube channel gives us a nice walkaround tour at the dealership, which is “almost a tourist attraction with the number of individual and personalized BMW models.” Probably the most impressive thing about the showroom is the so-called BMW Experience theater hall, where different launch events are hosted. As you can see in the video above, in front of that hall is the M760Li in Long Beach Blue with red interior that we showed you a couple of days ago.

To give you an idea of how big this dealership is, Tim a.k.a. Shmee150 explains that every possible engine configuration for every BMW model is available for a test drive there. Abu Dhabi Motors is also home of Mini and Rolls-Royce, and there’s even a separate corner for the BMW M and BMW Motorrad products. And when you can’t even think of more surprises, then you find the V10 engine of the M5 E60 on a stand next to the M vehicles...

It goes without saying that probably every single car on display at the showroom is quite expensive. For those who don’t want to spend a fortune on a new car, there’s also a second-hand section with many, many lovely BMWs in stock. Next to it is the service area, which maintains and repairs more than 200 cars every day.

Source: Shmee150