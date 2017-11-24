The next-generation Mercedes-AMG A45 has been spotted multiple times already and while some prototypes had only two exhaust tips (like the one in the gallery below), others were rocking a quad setup with oval exists. Some might ask why would there be two configurations of the very same car and one possible explanation has to do with that juicy rumor about a hybrid version being in the works.

While Mercedes-AMG has already confirmed the new A45 will hit the 400-hp mark, there’s one report about the possibility of an even more powerful derivate codenamed “Predator.” Perhaps the latter will be the one to receive the quad exhaust once it will debut later during the A-Class’ life cycle. Considering the regular W177 model won’t be unveiled until the first half of 2018, we will have to patiently wait for the A45s.

The Panamericana front grille will likely trickle down to the A45 following its debut on the Mercedes-AMG GT R in June 2016. Four-wheel drive will be standard for both versions of the hot hatch, with the Predator model slated to feature additional chassis tweaks and quite possibly other enhancements. Aside from generating more horsepower, the reworked turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine will also be massaged to deliver additional torque and allow the A45 put up a better fight against the five-cylinder Audi RS3 Sportback.

Slotting below the A45 models will be a warm version, which company insiders have suggested will carry the A32 4Matic or A36 4Matic badge. It will feature more than 300 hp and is going to bridge the current massive gap between the 218-hp A250 Sport and the A45, which in the outgoing model has 381 hp on tap.

An official debut of the regular A-Class probably isn’t too far away considering Mercedes has already revealed its interior cabin, so we might get to see it early March at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.