Aston Martin is going from strength to strength – after more than two decades of losses and even more years of struggles, the British manufacturer is now enjoying a revenue rise of 84 percent over the last nine months — an impressive £567 million ($755M).

In the third quarter alone, revenues rose 62 percent to £156M ($208M) and the company's pre-tax earnings have also gone up four times year on year. These figures come after strong demand for the new DB11 grand tourer and the limited run Zagato Vanquish.