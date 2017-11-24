Like (almost) all models from Audi Sport, the RS5 and the R8 come as standard with a Quattro all-wheel-drive system and that means both coupes can tackle the snowy and icy roads of winter with ease. Our friend at Auditography had the opportunity to take the two performance cars to Zakopane in Poland and shoot some eye-candy images as well as a couple of equally gorgeous videos.

The biturbo RS5 dressed in a Misano Red Pearl Effect coat seems to be a real hoot while going (slightly) sideways in the winter wonderland of the Tatra Mountains. Despite being the top-of-the-range model, the RS5 looks tastefully restrained in typical Audi fashion, although some would have probably wanted a more aggressive design to allow the RS version stand out furthermore from the warm S5.

The R8 shown here in an Ara Blue Crystal Effect hue and the Plus specification is also a two-door coupe from Audi Sport, but it plays in a different league when it comes down to performance and price. Rather than embracing forced induction like most of today’s supercars, the R8 is still naturally aspirated and that kind of makes it a dying breed. It sends output to all four wheels in the standard and Plus versions whereas in the newly launched limited-edition R8 RWS the V10’s power is channeled exclusively to the rear wheels.

The cheapest RS5 Coupe money can buy at home in Germany will set you back €80,900, while the most attainable R8 is the aforementioned RWS from €140,000. You’d better hurry up to get the rear-wheel-drive R8 as only 999 units will ever be made, though Audi Sport has promised to roll out more RWD models in the future.

