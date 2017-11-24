Again held at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel, the event will have a new presenter line-up, featuring Formula 1 legend, David Coulthard and leading broadcaster, Lee McKenzie.

It will also feature an all-new stage, format and a glamorous red carpet entrance to welcome nominees and winners from all over the globe. Fans will be able to watch the Awards on a live global broadcast on Motorsport.tv, Autosport.com and Motorsport.com.

Ex-F1 racer Coulthard took 13 grand prix wins in a glittering Formula 1 career, racing with Williams, McLaren and Red Bull. He has a personal connection with the Autosport Awards having been the inaugural winner of the coveted McLaren Autosport BRDC Award in 1989.

Coulthard is joined by fellow Scot, Lee McKenzie. McKenzie has been a journalist since she was 15 years old and is a core part of the British F1 presenting scene. In 2007, McKenzie won the Jim Clark Memorial Award for contributions to motorsport.

“I am delighted to be a part of the presentation team for the Autosport Awards 2017,” Coulthard said.

“I have been a lifelong fan of Autosport and the many other quality brands within the group; and as a former winner of the McLaren Autosport BRDC Award, I look forward to celebrating the new talent rising through the motorsport ranks whilst acknowledging the many other great success stories this season.”

The Autosport Awards are presented by Motorsport Network - the world’s largest independent automotive and motorsport-related digital platform, connecting millions of people who love motorsport and cars. The network also creates key industry events including Autosport International.

The 2017 event will feature an all-new stage and format developed by Autosport in partnership with Velocity, which was also the production team behind F1 Live, on the streets of London this July. For the first time, guests will enter the Awards at Grosvenor House Hotel via a red carpet arrival.

“The Autosport Awards is widely regarded as the biggest night in motorsport and a celebration of everything we love about racing,” said Andrew Van de Burgt, Editor-In-Chief at Autosport Media UK.

“With the new presenting line-up, all-new staging, format and red carpet arrival, the 2017 Awards are set to be the biggest and best ever. With Autosport being part of the Motorsport Network, fans around the world can, for the first time, watch all the awards live on Motorsport.tv.”