More of a facelift rather than an entirely new model, the 2018 Dacia Duster builds upon the huge success of its predecessor and brings several improvements across the board while remaining “shockingly affordable.” Renault’s Romanian budget division has released this week new images and videos of the no-frills SUV, along with providing some additional details about the changes.

For starters, insulation has been improved by making a more extensive use of sound-deadening materials not just inside the cabin, but also in the engine compartment. For the same reason, changes have been made to the sealants and plugs, while the glass of the front windows is now 0.35 millimeters thicker than before. In addition, the upgraded Duster should provide a smoother and more comfortable ride thanks to lower engine and road noises as a result of a more rigid front end reducing the vibrations that make it through the cabin.

Dacia has also made some tweaks to the sound system by installing larger speakers in the door panels with better seals and mounting. Go for one of the more expensive versions and the 2018 Duster will come with tweeters mounted at the top of the dashboard.

Another significant change is represented by the newly developed electric power steering reducing the effort required to turn the wheel by 35 percent, which should come in handy when parking the SUV. Speaking of parking, a multi-view camera will also prove to be useful as it features one camera at the front, another one at the back, and one on either side of the vehicle.

Keyless entry will also be available on the higher-end models, as will be hill descent control, hill start assist, and even a 4x4 monitor that shows a compass as well as the Duster’s angle. On the safety side, there are new curtain airbags, blind spot warning, bigger and thicker front headrests, along with enlarged door mirrors, automatic headlights, speed limiter, and rear seat seatbelt reminder. Dacia has developed a new hood and front bumper to increase pedestrian impact energy absorption, while the chassis is slightly thicker than before to protect those inside in case of an unfortunate accident.

The engine lineup will encompass a naturally aspirated SCe 115 along with a beefier turbocharged TCe 125, both optionally available with 4WD and a manual gearbox. The thirty dCi 90 diesel is FWD-only whereas the dCi 110 can be had with all-wheel drive. Choose the later and you’ll be able to get it with an EDC automatic transmission. In some countries, the SCe 115 will be available as an LPG version.

As far as the interior is concerned, it has been redesigned and dare we say that it now looks significantly more upmarket, though the infotainment system is still the same. You’ll have to wait until sometime next year to get the SUV with the new fancy touchscreen previewed in the sketch illustrated above.

The second-generation Dacia Duster is scheduled to go on sale in Europe in the months to come. Its Renault counterpart has already been unveiled for the South American market with a slightly different design inside and out.

Source: Dacia