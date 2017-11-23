BMW has released the first TV commercial for the X2 and it is… interesting (if not a bit odd). There’s a rather creepy golden throne made out of hands, along with golden coins, golden baseball bat, golden chains, golden coat, and a golden flower – you get the idea. The car itself morphs from gold in a scene that reminds us of Arnold Schwarzenegger and the shape sifting liquid metal Terminator.

The crossover is being shown in the snazzy new Galvanic Gold metallic launch color and at one point in the video we also get to see an angry model covered in gold from head to toe after removing her black mask and coat. The X2 is being driven across a giant chessboard before smashing thorough the walls of an office labyrinth, blowing up old TVs, and evading the wrecking balls covered in gold, of course.

But let’s not forget the pièce de résistance, that giant robot spider the X2 ultimately manages to take down by tying its numerous mechanical legs like in some sort of a video game.

The message BMW’s ad is trying to send? Stand out and be cool like that guy by getting the company’s latest crossover, which serves as a more athletic brother of the X1. It’s being featured here in the xDrive20d specification combined with the M Sport X trim.

Those looking for a hotter X2 should know a beefier version is reportedly in the works with a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine developing 300 horsepower for what will be a spicy M35i version. Don’t expect to see an X2 M as BMW has made it crystal clear it won’t give its models that are riding on a front-wheel-drive platform the full M treatment.

Source: BMW