Only one player decided to choose the R8 supercar.
It may be Thanksgiving Day in the United States, but in Spain it’s that time of the year for Real Madrid’s players to take delivery of their shiny new cars from the team’s sponsor Audi. The company with the four-ring logo joined forces with the hugely popular soccer team back in 2003 and since then it has been providing its talented players with the latest models every year.
While the photos available now are not entirely relevant, at least Audi was kind enough to talk about what the players have chosen to drive for the next 12 months. By far the most popular car is the Q7 as no less than 14 players decided to go with the large luxury SUV, with some choosing the more special versions such as the E-Tron Quattro and the torquetastic SQ7 TDI.
Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo opted to have a menacing Panther Black RS7 Sportback Performance, while coach Zinédine Zidane received the keys to a Daytona Gray RS6 Avant Performance. The most affordable car on the list would have to be a Glacier White S5 Coupe selected by Marco Asensio whereas the most expensive is an Ibis White R8 Spyder chosen by none other than Sergio Ramos.
Oddly enough, Audi’s new A8 flagship is not among the company cars of Real Madrid’s players. The recently introduced A7 Sportback isn’t either, though that makes sense considering production hasn’t even started yet.
As you may recall, it was only a little over a month ago when Audi organized a similar event at home in Ingolstadt, Germany where FC Bayern München players got their new cars. The RS6 Avant proved to be the most popular choice with five players deciding to go with the fast wagon, while the Q7 came in second place together with its SQ7 derivative.
Check out the press release section below to access the full table consisting of company cars picked by Real Madrid’s players.
Source: Audi
Real Madrid players take delivery of their new Audi models
Audi hands over company cars to Real Madrid stars
- Large SUV and RS models particularly popular
- Handover combined with virtual Formula E race of the players
- Partnership with Spanish record football champion since 2003
The players from Spanish record champion Real Madrid will be driving Audi cars again in the new season. On Thursday, the football stars received their personal models in the Spanish capital city. Before the handover, the players changed from their football outfits into racing suits. In simulators, they were able to get an impression of the Audi e-tronFE04’s handling, Audi’s fully electric race car in Formula E.
Again at the very top of the wish list of many footballers, including Gareth Bale, Luka Modrić and Casemiro, is the Audi Q7 (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 7.6–7.2; combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 199–189). 14 players in total selected the premium SUV, three of them the Audi Q7 e-tron quattro plug-in hybrid model (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 1.9–1.8; combined electricity consumption in kWh/100 km: 19.0–18.1; combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 50–48). Popular as well are the sporty RS models. Coach Zinédine Zidane opted for the Audi RS 6 Avant (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 9.6; combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 223), Cristiano Ronaldo and Keylor Navas for the Audi RS 7 Sportback (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 9.5; combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 221). Captain Sergio Ramos will be driving an Audi R8 Spyder (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 12.5–11.7; combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 292–277).
Before the handover of the company cars, the football stars performed a virtual test drive in the Audi e-tron FE04. The fully electric race car will have its first official outing at the Formula E season opener in Hong Kong (December 2/3). In addition to the players from Real Madrid, a number of fans qualified for a lap in the race simulator before the handover as well. Dani Carvajal finished as the fastest driver on the circuit inside the replica Formula E cockpit simulator.
Audi has been partnering with Real Madrid since the summer of 2003. The club won three of the most recent four Champions League titles and in 2017 was the first team to even defend the title in the premier competition.
The new company cars of Real Madrid:
|
#
|
Name
|
Model
|
Color
|
1
|
Keylor Navas
|
Audi RS 7 Sportback performance
|
Glacier white
|
2
|
Dani Carvajal
|
Audi Q7
|
Karat beige
|
3
|
Jesús Vallejo
|
Audi Q7 e-tron quattro
|
Glacier white
|
4
|
Sergio Ramos
|
Audi R8 Spyder V10
|
Ibis white
|
5
|
Raphaël Varane
|
Audi RS 6 Avant performance
|
Daytona gray
|
6
|
Nacho Fernández
|
Audi RS 6 Avant performance
|
Panther black
|
7
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Audi RS 7 Sportback performance
|
Panther black
|
8
|
Toni Kroos
|
Audi SQ5 TFSI
|
Daytona gray
|
9
|
Karim Benzema
|
Audi RS 5 Coupé
|
Daytona gray
|
10
|
Luka Modrić
|
Audi Q7
|
Florett silver
|
11
|
Gareth Bale
|
Audi Q7
|
Orca black
|
12
|
Marcelo
|
Audi RS 6 Avant performance
|
Nardo gray
|
13
|
Kiko Casilla
|
Audi SQ7 TDI
|
Orca black
|
14
|
Casemiro
|
Audi Q7
|
Florett silver
|
15
|
Theo Hernández
|
Audi Q7 e-tron quattro
|
Ink blue
|
17
|
Lucas Vázquez
|
Audi RS 5 Coupé
|
Misano red
|
18
|
Marcos Llorente
|
Audi Q7 e-tron quattro
|
Graphite grey
|
19
|
Achraf Hakimi
|
Audi Q7
|
Sepang blue
|
20
|
Marco Asensio
|
Audi S5 Coupé
|
Glacier white
|
21
|
Borja Mayoral
|
Audi Q7
|
Tofana white
|
22
|
Isco
|
Audi Q7
|
Daytona gray
|
23
|
Mateo Kovačić
|
Audi Q7
|
Cobra beige
|
24
|
Dani Ceballos
|
Audi Q7
|
Daytona gray
|
30
|
Luca Zidane
|
Audi Q7
|
Orca black
|
Coach
|
Zinédine Zidane
|
Audi RS 6 Avant performance
|
Daytona gray