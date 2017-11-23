It’s perfectly understandable why a passionate car guy would want to verify an automaker’s claimed top speed for a certain model, especially when the car in question is the hugely desirable M2. Seen here is the discreetly facelifted version unveiled back in May with some subtle updates, like tweaked full-LED headlights and a somewhat modified look for the taillights.

Like before, the M2 comes as standard with an electronic top speed limiter that kicks in at 155 mph (250 kph), but those willing to pay more can get the optional M Driver’s Package that will loosen up the limiter to allow the high-performance coupe hit 168 mph (270 kph). YouTube’s AutoTopNL decided to get behind the wheel of an M2 LCI and go for a top speed run to see whether he could take it to the maximum. Long story short, he did.

Although the top speed is still electronically governed, an unrestricted M2 probably wouldn’t be able to go much faster than that considering the rev counter is already above 6,000 rpm at 270 kph. BMW says the turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine deliveries its full 365 horsepower at 6,500 rpm while the maximum torque of 343 pound-feet (465 Newton-meters) is attainable from 1,400 rpm.

Those with an insatiable need for speed might want to wait until next year when BMW will roll out the M2 Competition. If the rumor mill is accurate, it will use the M4’s engine detuned to roughly 405 hp and that might push the top speed a little bit further. Likely a limited-run version, the hardcore M2 is also set to go through a carbon fiber diet as well as other tweaks to make it worthy of what will likely be a significant premium over the regular $53,500 M2. It is believed the Competition model will actually replace the standard M2, but it’s best to wait and hear it straight from BMW.

As a final note, you’ll notice the needle of the fuel gauge drops before going up later in the video. No, BMW has not discovered a revolutionary way to generate gasoline. There’s a simple explanation: the video was edited and it does not show the top speed attempts in a chronological order.