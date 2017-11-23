It seems the The Grand Tour trio takes pleasure from obliterating fast Renaults as after crashing an old Clio RS just yesterday, a new video released a few minutes ago shows a previous-generation Megane RS being a victim of a failed rollover stunt. It turns out finding a new driver to replace The American for the upcoming season 2 is becoming a difficult task to accomplish as Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond have high expectations from the new driver. How high? Well, Mark Webber didn’t make the cut.

As a refresher, part deux of The Grand Tour will be out on December 8 on the Amazon Prime video streaming service. This time around, rather than transporting the tent studio from one location to another all over the world for each episode, TGT will set up its headquarters in a country house in the United Kingdom located very close to Clarkson’s own home.

Filming for season 2 has been eventful, to say the least. Hammond crashed a rare Rimac Concept_One a few months ago during the Hemberg Hill Climb held in Switzerland, while Clarkson was out of action for a while after coming down with a severe case of pneumonia while on a family vacation in Majorca, Spain.

Everyone is ok now and we are patiently waiting for season 2 to finally start. They’ve been teasing it since July 11. The guys are up to their usual shenanigans, driving the fastest and most exclusive cars the automotive world has ever seen over no less than five continents following an extensive journey that lasted no less than 100 days.

December 8 can’t come soon enough.