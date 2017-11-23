The DB10-esque new Vantage has already lost its swoopy metal roof just days after Aston Martin’s double premiere, if we take into account the GTE race car. As expected, the sexy coupe is just as desirable without a top and chances are the real deal will look a lot like this design exercise coming courtesy of X-Tomi Design from Hungary.

As it has been the case with the coupe, the droptop model will make the switch from the previous model’s naturally aspirated 4.7-liter V8 to a biturbo 4.0-liter V8 borrowed from Aston Martin’s pals at Mercedes-AMG. While the official word right now from Gaydon is that a V12 might not fit into the engine bay, don’t be too surprised if the biturbo 5.2-liter V12 seen in the DB11 will eventually be offered for the more hardcore Vantage versions in both coupe and convertible guises.

One can only hope the engineers will be able to retain the perfect 50:50 weight distribution of the coupe, a car that tips the scales at 3,373 pounds (1,530 kilograms) before adding fluids. It goes without saying the Volante will be a tad heavier as a result of the more intricate roof. The weight penalty will also likely take its toll on the car’s performance, so there’s a good chance the Volante won’t be able to match the coupe’s 3.5-second sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) and its 195-mph (314-kph) top speed. Will that matter at the end of the day? Not really.

It’s too soon to say when the car will be out, but it seems highly unlikely we will see it in the following months. When it will eventually arrive, it will command a premium over the $149,995 coupe that’s already on sale. Aston Martin will kick off customer deliveries of the fixed roof model in the second quarter of 2018.

Render: X-Tomi Design