Our favorite BMW dealership, the BMW Abu Dhabi Motors, has another mind-blowing range-topping 7 Series on sale. Following the striking Imola Red M760Li xDrive from earlier this month, now the company is presenting an equally attention-grabbing M760Li xDrive finished in Long Beach Blue.

Well, we’ll have to admit that we are used to see this color on an entirely different type of vehicle – the M2 pocket-rocket, and it looks a bit too wild on the large sedan at a first sight. However, if you take a closer look at the details, like the contrasting sider mirror caps and 21-inch multi-spoke 629 design wheels in black carbon fiber color, the whole package looks much better. And don’t forget this car has the 3D Design Body kit, which adds some nice touches here and there plus an M Perofrmance trunk lid spoiler.

The interior. Oh, the interior. We all know the 7 Series’ cabin is a place for relax during comfort rides and the color combination on this example is not what we’d call easy on the eyes. All the fine cherry red leather on the seats, armrests, and door cards just doesn’t match the cold black and dark gray colors on the dashboard, steering wheel, and carpets. And, to make things even worse, there’s extensive wood trim. Interestingly, that’s exactly the same combination of colors and materials used for the red M760Li mentioned above.

No mechanical improvements are mentioned, which means a massive 6.6-liter biturbo V12 is hiding under the hood. Rated at 610 horsepower (448 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque, and connected to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, this monstrous motor is capable of accelerating the 5,000-pound (2.5-ton) flagship sedan from Bavaria to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in less than four seconds. Top speed is electronically limited at 189 mph (304 kph).

Source: BMW Abu Dhabi Motors