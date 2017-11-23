The swirly camouflage applied onto the front and rear bumpers of this prototype might not tempt you into heading to your local Mercedes dealer, but there might be other novelties that could lure you in. For example, the Panamericana grille could come as standard considering it’s already available for the C63’s crossover counterpart, the GLC 63.

The menacing grille will be flanked by a pair of high-tech Multibeam LED headlights as seen on the upper-spec E-Class models. At the back, we’re expecting to see slightly modified taillights, though the test vehicle had the current setup. New alloy wheel designs and body colors should round off the changes on the outside.

Stepping inside the cabin, a spy video we shared earlier in the week showed a regular C-Class featuring a new infotainment system, which you can imagine will be available for the top dog C63 as well. It has already been installed in the GLC F-Cell where it measures 10.25 inches and is combined with a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster. In addition, the crossover is rocking a new multifunction touchpad (with handwriting recognition) for the COMAND infotainment system, so it’s safe to assume that all C-Class models will get it as well.

It remains a mystery at this point whether Mercedes-AMG will fiddle with the biturbo 4.0-liter V8 engine and extract even more power. The 503-hp C63 S already has significantly more oomph than the new 450-hp Audi RS4 Avant, but then again, it does have two extra cylinders. If the folks from Affalterbach will decide to modify the engine, one plausible scenario is to give it an extra 12 hp to match the 515-hp GT S.

As to when we’ll get to see it, the regular C-Class should debut either in January 2018 at NAIAS in Detroit or a couple of months later in Geneva. It’s not known whether the two C63 versions will be revealed concomitantly as Mercedes could decide to wait a few months.

Photos: CarPix