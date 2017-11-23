We first saw the next generation Toyota Avalon testing on public roads in June this year and now another prototype is back doing some measurements near Ann Arbor in Michigan. Interestingly, this mule wears a lot more camouflage than the car we spied this summer, which suggests the Japanese company has probably decided to make some last-minute design changes.

This time around, we are basically unable to spot any of the visual improvements the new Avalon will bring due to the aggressive camouflage. We know for sure the vehicle will retain its basic shape, but will feature sharper lines and sleeker LED headlights, which will make the front end look much more modern than now. An even wider lower radiator grille will give the family sedan a more aggressive appearance.

Just like the previous prototype, the spied 2019 Avalon you see in the attached images has quad exhaust tips, but we still believe two of them are fake. The heavy camo can’t hide the small trunk lid spoiler, but the most likely reshaped taillights remain a mystery.

The new Avalon will share its underpinnings with the current Camry, which will also be used as a basis for the next-gen Corolla. Switching to the flexible modular TNGA platform means better packaging, which will have a positive effect on the interior room.

As far as the engine lineup is concerned, expect to see the familiar 3.5-liter V6 gasoline unit working on the Atkinson cycle. A four-cylinder hybrid version is also in the cards, but a small-displacement turbocharged option seems highly unlikely at the moment.

The current generation Avalon went on sale in 2012 and was facelifted three years later. Its replacement should be ready for a debut during a major U.S. auto show in 2018 with sales expected to begin before the end of the year as a 2019MY model.

Photos: Automedia