A new 911 generation is on its way, and it case you haven’t heard, it still pretty much looks like the old one – even the Porsche 911 Turbo model which is captured here, testing on the road. The new style certainly appears to be an evolution of the current 991 series, though things do appear to be straightened out a bit in some areas, most notably up front. We see a straighter front skirt and a straight edge to the hood, with massive lower air intakes that look rather squared-off as well. The overall affect is that the new Porsche looks a bit less happy. We’re fine with that.

Looking a bit further back, it seems the 911 will once again be adding some girth to its overall presence. The car definitely looks wider, especially in the rear where bolt-on plastic is still concealing quite a bit of detail. In plain sight is the Porsche’s double daytime running lights up front, all concealed in the single headlamp housing.

As for what the new Porsche will look like inside, right now we can only speculate. It’s possible the car could get a version of Audi’s digital Virtual Cockpit, replacing the myriad analog gauges with a single electronic display that can be customized to show a wide range of information. We suspect purists might find the feature a bit frustrating, but that will all be for naught once the skinny pedal is planted.

That’s because horsepower from the boosted flat-six in the back is expected to climb. To what level isn’t yet known, but the current Turbo S makes 580 hp already, with the extremely limited-production Turbo S Exclusive churning out 607 ponies. It’s certainly not a stretch to see the next-generation 911 going past 600, with special edition models going higher still. 0-60 times in low-to-mid two-second range are not out of the question.

The new 911 is expected to arrive sometime in 2019.

Source: Automedia