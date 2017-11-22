At the Los Angeles Auto Show, Aria Group will unveil an aggressive looking performance car called the FXE. There are no details about the vehicle yet, but the company’s teaser suggests it could have an interesting look.

Based on this image, the model has broad rear fenders with narrow LED taillights. The roof appears low, and the black section in the center might be an air scoop. The outlets on each side could be for the exhaust, which might point toward a mid-engined layout.

The teaser makes the FXE’s rear look somewhat like Aria Group’s earlier Fast Eddy concept. It was a Corvette-inspired coupe that featured a mid-mounted 6.2-liter supercharged V8 producing 650 horsepower. The model could allegedly reach 60 miles per hour in 2.6 seconds and a top speed of 210 mph.

Aria Group is a California-based company that specializes in doing design, engineering, and manufacturing contract work for aerospace and transportation firms. The firm has an impressive portfolio, particularly when it comes to helping with concepts. For example, the company’s website reports Aria having a hand in vehicles like the Kia GT4 Stinger, Mazda Furai, and Ford GR-1.

Aria Group was also an early supplier for Singer Vehicle Design’s Porsche 911 restorations. The firm contributed the carbon fiber bodies that keep the coupes looking classic while being ultra lightweight.

The company also previously worked with on a modified Rolls-Royce called the Wraith Regatta. The vehicle featured mahogany wood planks covering the hood, roof, and tail. More lumber decorated the cabin, including the door panels and dashboard. Nautical-themed brass trimmed the interior.

Source: Aria Group via Twitter