Bentley has created the ultimate luxury SUV accessory for sporting countryside pursuits: the Bentayga Field Sports by Mulliner.

Two iconic luxury British brands – Mulliner, Bentley’s personal commissioning division, and Purdey, manufacturers of the world’s finest shotguns – have partnered to design the perfect Bentley Bentayga for field sports enthusiasts. The pairing is a natural fit, as Bentley and Purdey share a passion for painstaking attention to detail and exquisite craftsmanship.

The result is a one-off SUV designed to take occupants to the finest sporting events in total luxury, with all the accessories required for the perfect rural adventure.

The Ultimate Field Sports Lifestyle Accessory

As Bentley’s personal commissioning division, Mulliner uses only the finest authentic, handcrafted materials to create something special for each customer. Such extraordinary focus is complemented by Purdey’s belief in the same bespoke process.

When placing an order for a new Purdey, the customer begins a process of hand-crafting that takes up to two years to complete. Barrel tubes are machined to within four thousandths of an inch and each tube is then filed by hand. Such attention to detail – and eye for quality design – makes Purdey the perfect match for Bentley.

Inside the one-off Bentayga Field Sports by Mulliner, a twin-compartment sliding stowage unit forms the basis of the bespoke kit. Within this tray – located in the Bentayga’s spacious boot – there are tailored sections for the transportation of cartridges, drinks, binoculars and protective wear. The handcrafted kit also includes a beautifully made humidor and is lockable for extra security.

Between the rear seats sits an exquisite, leather-trimmed stowage case for up to two guns. For the discerning field sports enthusiast, an exquisite Purdey bag can be specified containing a waistcoat, waterproof cape, gaiters, field coat, shoes and an overnight bag.

Inspired by Purdey and classic countryside pursuits, Mulliner has used the finest authentic materials – and paid attention to every detail – to create this unique accessory for the rural sporting life.

Bentley Bentayga: The Go-Anywhere Luxury SUV

Powerful, individual and exquisite in equal measure, the Bentayga is for those who demand luxury without restriction. It provides a true Bentley experience, even in the most challenging environments and takes luxury to new places, unrestrained by climate, terrain or conditions.

It offers the widest range of on- and off-road drive settings of any vehicle via Bentley’s Drive Dynamics Mode and optional Responsive Off-Road Setting. Up to eight modes are available, allowing drivers, at the simple turn of a dial, to select the perfect dynamic set-up for any surface or road condition. This versatility is complemented by Bentley Dynamic Ride (electrically activated 48V active roll control) and Electric Power-Assisted Steering (EPAS).

The Responsive Off-Road Setting allows the customer to select the appropriate vehicle settings for a wide range of off-road surfaces, while the Driver Information Panel displays information on pitch, roll, wheel articulation, steering angle, compass bearing and altitude.

As with all Bentleys, the Bentayga comes with multi-mode air suspension. The Bentayga driver has four different modes to choose from: High 2, High 1, Normal and Low. High 2, for example, can be manually selected when tackling more severe off-road surfaces. Customers can also lower the rear suspension via a switch in the boot, to ease loading and trailer hitching.

Purdey – The King of Gunmakers

Since 1814, James Purdey & Sons have been perfecting the art of the ‘Best’ London gun, making the finest-quality shotguns, rifles and shooting equipment.

When a customer orders a hand-crafted Purdey gun, they are joining a tradition of gunmaking excellence that spans over two centuries. The attention to detail and craftsmanship of this iconic British company also reflects in their range of clothing and accessories that complements the lifestyle of any passionate shooter.