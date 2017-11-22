In September, BMW officially pulled the sheets off its new M8 GTE race car. Scheduled to make its on-track debut at the Rolex 24 in Daytona this January, the dramatic-looking coupe featured all of the racing elements you'd expect to see on an endurance car – everything from a massive rear wing to aerodynamic upgrades in the fascia. But one designer has decided to give the new M8 GTE a digital makeover before it makes its racing debut.

In line with BMW’s "Art Car" series of vehicles, artist Monholo Oumar has imagined an M8 GTE that looks appropriately artistic in a colorful new livery. The light blue base is accented by yellow and red striping front to back, and a yellow BMW logo plastered on the hood, just above the headlight. Even the dual kidney grilles get a yellow makeover.

But don’t let its colorful exterior fool you – the M8 GTE was built for racing. Under the hood lies a biturbo V8 capable of producing more than 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts). It comes paired to a quick-shifting six-speed sequential paddle shift gearbox which sends power to the rear wheels exclusively.

Following its Daytona debut, the M8 GTE will spawn a road-going 8 Series, which should be shown sometime in 2018. Rumor has it that the high-powered M8 version will feature the same 4.4-liter biturbo V8 found in the M5, in this application delivering more than 600 hp (447 kW). Power for the street version will reportedly be sent to all four wheels.

Unfortunately we still have some time to wait. In the meantime, we’ll have to make do with the many spy photos, videos, and renderings of the upcoming new 8 Series that we’ve seen previously.

Source: Monholo Oumar / Behance